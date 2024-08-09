Linan Turns in a Gem on Friday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Sean Paul Linan turned in a brilliant performance on Friday night at LoanMart Field, as the Quakes defeated the Fresno Grizzlies by a final of 5-3.

Linan used just 64 pitches, throwing 47 of them for strikes, as he fired seven scoreless innings, helping the Quakes to their third win in four games of the series.

Linan and Fresno starter Stu Flesland III were in a heated pitching duel before Rancho finally broke through with four in the fourth.

Flesland (1-2) walked the leadoff man and was removed one batter into the inning. Austin Becker followed and struggled out of the bullpen, walking four of the seven batters he faced. A sac fly from Jose Meza scored Cameron Decker for a 1-0 lead. A bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch would make it 3-0 before a ground ball off the bat of Wilman Diaz made it 4-0.

Decker homered in the fifth, his sixth of the year, making it 5-0 off Brady Hill.

Linan (6-2) scattered five hits and struck out three over his seven scoreless.

Fresno got one in the eighth and two more in the ninth, but Noah Ruen came out of the bullpen and struck out the final two hitters to record his team-leading sixth save of the year and give Rancho their seventh win in ten home games on the current homestand.

The Quakes (25-15, 55-49) will send Samuel Sanchez (0-0) to the mound on Saturday at 6:30pm, while Fresno will go with Bryan Mena (0-0) in game five of the series. Everyone will enjoy post-game Fireworks on Saturday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

