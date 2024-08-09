All Cylinders Firing For Fresno in 9-3 Triumph Over Rancho Cucamonga

August 9, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (17-22, 55-49) growled past the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (24-15, 54-49) 9-3 Thursday night from LoanMart Field. Fresno fired on all cylinders, playing one of their most complete games of the 2024 season. The Grizzlies halted the Quakes five-game winning streak and enjoyed their first August road dub. Fresno improved to 4-11 all-time at LoanMart Field, dating back to 2022. The Grizzlies moved to 7-17 on the road in the second half with an 11-21 record in the last three months. Fresno currently sits six games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings.

The Grizzlies offense supplied nine runs on 11 hits, five walks and one hit-by-pitch. Fresno plated a run in five of their nine frames, which included scoring in four consecutive innings (2-5). Eight of the nine Grizzlies batters recorded a run while seven of the starters notched a hit. Fresno swatted three extra-base hits among their 11, which drove in six of the nine runs. The Grizzlies also took advantage of three Quakes' errors (two throwing).

Darius Perry started the fun in the top of the second when he roped a bases-clearing double down the left field line. Perry tied his career-high with those three RBI. Luis Mendez and Jared Thomas spanked singles to center, netting the next three runs. Both plays had a Rancho Cucamonga miscue attached to it. Thomas, the Rockies' 2024 2nd-round draft pick grabbed his second straight multi-hit contest. In the top of the fifth, Felix Tena whacked a triple down the right field line, adding Robert Calaz. Tena and Calaz provided two hits apiece with the former relishing his sixth triple of the season. Braylen Wimmer contributed the final two runs in the top of the eighth by launching a two-run dinger to right-center field. It was Wimmer's team-leading 12th longball of the year.

The offensive outpouring was matched by both the Grizzlies' pitching staff and defense. Fresno righty Ismael Luciano hurled four innings of one-run ball (solo shot), allowing a quartet of hits and no walks while whiffing a pair of batters. Kannon Handy followed Luciano with two frames of work, striking out a pair in a 1-2-3 fifth. Hunter Mann (1-0) was awarded his first Grizzlies triumph after two perfect innings. Mann punched out three of the six batters he faced. He has not permitted a run in five consecutive outings (July 23-August 8), spanning eight frames (2 H, 1 BB, 13 K) and has not given up a hit in four straight appearances, lasting six innings (1 BB, 8 K). Fidel Ulloa wrapped up the evening with a clean ninth, snagging a liner to end the game. The Fresno defense did not commit an error, playing a flawless game. There were multiple instances where the Grizzlies defense came up with an inning-saving play, which changed the momentum to the offense.

Rancho Cucamonga's lineup mustered just three runs on six hits, two walks and one beaned batter. Zyhir Hope (4th) and Wilman Diaz (6th) propelled solo bombs while Victor Rodrigues crushed a single to left, yielding Cameron Decker. Diaz bashed a double as well in the setback. The Quakes ran out six arms with starter Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1) taking the loss. Jang was ticketed for three runs in his debut.

The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow evening from LoanMart Field. Fresno returns home to Chukchansi Park for a two-week homestand starting August 13 against the Modesto Nuts. Tickets are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies) - LF Felix Tena (2-4, 3B, RBI, R, HBP) - C Darius Perry (1-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R, BB) - 3B Braylen Wimmer (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers) - SS Wilman Diaz (2-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R) - LF Zyhir Hope (1-4, HR, RBI, R) - C Victor Rodrigues (1-3, RBI, HBP)

On Deck: Friday, August 9, 2024, at 6:30 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Fresno LHP Stu Flesland III (1-1, 4.79) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Sean Paul Linan (5-2, 5.31)

On That Fres-Note: Rancho Cucamonga reliever Reynaldo Yean registered a pitch at 103 MPH, which fanned Darius Perry.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.