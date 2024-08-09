Tough Thursday Night for Modesto

The Visalia Rawhide took advantage of 13 walks and 2 hit batters issued by Modesto Nuts pitching to run away from the home team. Visalia got contributions at the plate from 2B Yansel Luis (2-for-5, 2 RBI) and Modeifi Marte (1-for 3, 4 RBI) to capitalize on the free passes.

Visalia Rawhide LHP Luis Perez (W, 5-6) was spectacular on the mound, delivering a solid 6.0 innings with just one earned run and six strikeouts. He was supported by RHP Jake Fitzgibbons, RHP Darlin Pinales, and RHP Sam Knowlton, who combined to keep the Nuts at bay despite some late-game flurries.

For Modesto DH Carlos Jimenz extended his season high hitting streak to 14 games when he led off the game with an infield single. Jimenez finished the game going 2-for-3 with a double. C Junior Gonzalez had a strong showing with two hits, including a triple. 2B Charlie Pagliarini drove in a run (43rd on the season) with an RBI Double in the 9th.

The Nuts will look to get back on track tomorrow as the series continues at 7:05 pm. It will be Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond night at the ballpark with RHP Ashton Izzi getting the start for Modesto, while the Rawhide give the ball to RHP Casey Anderson.

