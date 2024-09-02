Three Earthquakes Players Called for International Duty

September 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Michael Baldisimo (Philippines), forward Ousseni Bouda (Burkina Faso) and midfielder Carlos Gruezo (Ecuador) have been called up by their respective senior national teams for the upcoming international window.

Baldisimo, 24, will represent the Philippines in an international friendly on Wednesday, Sept. 4, vs. Malaysia in the Merdeka Tournament being held in Malaysia.

A native of Vancouver, Canada, he played for Canada's Under-17, U-20, U-21 and U-23 teams before joining the Philippines National Team, making his debut against Iraq on March 21, 2024. The midfielder was selected by the Quakes in the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft after spending four years with Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Baldisimo has played in 12 games for San Jose.

Bouda, 24, will represent Burkina Faso in Africa Cup of Nations qualification on Friday, Sept. 6, vs. Senegal in Senegal and Tuesday, Sept. 10, vs. Malawi in Mali.

The Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, native made his national team debut in a 3-1 victory over Eswatini on June 7, 2022, and featured in Les Étalons' African Cup of Nations qualifying match last year. The eighth overall selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford University, Bouda has made 30 appearances across three seasons for the Quakes, scoring the game-winning goal in the Round of 32 matchup with Oakland Roots SC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Gruezo, 29, will represent Ecuador in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers on Friday, Sept. 6, vs. Brazil in Brazil and Tuesday, Sept. 10, vs. Peru in Ecuador.

Hailing from Santo Domingo, Ecuador, the holding midfielder has earned 56 caps for La Tricolor, most recently in their run to the Copa América quarterfinals in July, which ended in a defeat via penalties to Argentina. Since signing last season with the Quakes as a Designated Player from Bundesliga club FC Augsburg, the defensive midfielder has made 46 appearances for San Jose.

