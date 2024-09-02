Five Points: Challenges

September 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City Football Club suffered a defeat against the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

A late surge from Columbus saw the game finish 4-2.

Here are Five Points from the game...

Déjà vu

Two games, ten days apart, but with eerily similar beginnings.

New York City FC took an early lead in both games with Alonso Martínez the man to put the visitors ahead.

City's ability to start games quickly and catch out the opposition is a major advantage. That focus and intensity from the off is exactly what Nick Cushing has asked from his players and changes the contest's momentum almost instantly.

Martínez's ability to stay composed so early in the game and not snatch at the chance - in both games - also shows his quality.

The hope will be that the team can reproduce this kind of fast start in the games still to play and make it a habit of the 2024 season.

GoAlonso

The Costa Rican forward celebrated his tenth goal of the season last time out, and he didn't have to wait long for his 11th.

A cultured turn and finish put City ahead after four minutes with a smart turn and cultured finish to reaffirm his growing reputation as a striker in MLS. Martínez showed smart movement to engineer the opportunity and that is another skill he offers City in the final third.

Martínez has three assists to go along with his goals, underlining his importance to the team overall. His inclusion in the Costa Rican national team this month is a fitting reward for that form, which he only reaffirmed on Saturday.

Ball Game

City dominated possession in the first half, with it at times reaching as high as over 70%.

City's willingness to take the game to Columbus away from home was a reminder of how this team aspires to play.

Speaking after the game, Nick Cushing was proud of his side's performance.

"I thought we came to the most difficult place in MLS and dominated the majority of the game," he said.

"They're a top team in possession and you have to be tuned in and engaged through the whole game and fight for the team. All we can ask is to come here with a fight and mentality to take the game to them.

"Over the two games - in Leagues Cup and tonight - I'm proud of this team."

Challenges

City had some notable challenges during their visit to Columbus.

Firstly, goalkeeper Matt Freese was forced off with a knee injury before James Sands suffered a head knock and was withdrawn in place of Justin Haak.

In both cases, City were able to call upon able replacements, but it was an unexpected challenge that limited their ability to make further changes down the line.

Cushing was full of praise for Haak and Barraza after the game, with the pair performing well in difficult circumstances.

As Cushing has stressed progress can be disheartening, and although the result was hard to take, they can take positives and lessons from the challenges they faced in Columbus.

Break

It's been a busy few months for City between MLS and Leagues Cup and they now have the chance to catch a breath and regroup.

City are above the playoff line heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Nick Cushing has consistently pushed for the team to improve year on year, with a chance to finish with strong results both at home and on the road.

The players and staff can now use these two weeks to regroup, recharge, and prepare themselves for the challenges that are coming around the corner.

