Whitecaps FC Exercise Contract Buyout on Defender Luís Martins

September 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Monday that the club has exercised a Buyout of a Guaranteed Contract on defender Luís Martins. The 32-year-old will no longer occupy a senior roster spot and international slot.

"We are very thankful to Luís for his contributions to the club over the last two plus years and wish him and his family all the best," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director.

Martins was signed by Whitecaps FC in May 2022 after spending three seasons with fellow Western Conference side Sporting Kansas City. The native of Lamego, Portugal started 35 of his 57 appearances across all competitions for the club, recording six assists. Martins also helped the club win back-to-back Canadian Championships in 2022 and 2023.

TRANSACTION: On September 2, 2024, Whitecaps FC exercises Buyout of a Guaranteed Contract on defender Luís Martins.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.