Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

September 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







HOMESTAND CONTINUES AS CHICAGO FIRE HOSTS D.C. UNITED ON SATURDAY NIGHT

The Men in Red return to SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday night to host longtime Eastern Conference rival, D.C. United. Heading into the matchup, the Fire are currently three points below D.C. United in the standings, with both teams battling for a berth in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Chicago's contest against D.C. United is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Saturday's match will mark the 71st all-time Regular Season meeting between two of Major League Soccer's most historic sides. Since the Fire's inaugural season, the Men in Red hold a record of 23-26-21 against D.C. United. This weekend's match is the second and final Regular Season meeting between the two clubs as the Fire plays its second of three straight matches at home. The last time these two sides met, the Fire earned a road point with a 1-1 draw on May 25 at Audi Field.

D.C. United is led by forward Christian Benteke, who is tied with Real Salt Lake's Chicho Arango for the league lead in goals with 17. Despite being held scoreless in D.C.'s previous match against Toronto F.C., the Belgian striker has three goals in his last three Regular Season appearances. In its previous contest against Toronto, D.C. United recorded a 3-1 victory over the Canadian side to rise in the standings.

Saturday's match at SeatGeek Stadium will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and locally on WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish) and 890 WLS-AM (English). Tickets for Saturday's match at SeatGeek Stadium can be purchased here.

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (6-13-8, 26 points) vs. D.C. UNITED (7-12-8, 29 points)

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024

SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Ill.

Last Game vs. D.C.: April 1, 2023 (0-0 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago

Last Game at D.C.: May 25, 2024 (1-1 D) - Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

by the numbers

3 - With his goal against Inter Miami CF, Greek forward Georgios Koutsias has three goals in his last four appearances with the Fire across all competitions. After scoring two goals in consecutive matches in the 2024 Leagues Cup, the young striker recorded his first goal of the 2024 MLS Regular Season last Saturday against Inter Miami CF.

71 - Saturday will mark the 71st all-time meeting between the Chicago Fire and D.C. United. Since their first matchup in 1998, the Fire have an all-time record of 23-26-21 against the Washington D.C.-based side. The 71 matches against D.C. United are the third-most against an opponent in Regular Season action in Club history (Columbus Crew - 77 and New England Revolution - 73).

99 - Coming into Saturday, defender Andrew Gutman is one start away from recording his 100th MLS start. In his first full season with the Fire, Gutman has recorded an assist in 10 appearances (10 starts) with his boyhood Club.

199 - With an appearance on Saturday, midfielder Fabian Herbers would reach 200 MLS appearances. Should Herbers appear, he'll become just the second German-born player to record 200 appearances in MLS history. Of the 199 appearances he's recorded since joining MLS in 2016, Herbers has notched 146 with the Men in Red.

TWO CHICAGO FIRE FC PLAYERS CALLED TO NATIONAL TEAM DUTY FOR SEPTEMBER FIFA WINDOW

Chicago Fire FC today announced that two players were called to represent their respective national teams during the FIFA international match window in September. Forward Georgios Koutsias travels to join the Greece U-21 National Team and winger Ariel Lassiter joins the Costa Rica National Team.

The Greece U-21 National Team was placed into Group G of UEFA Euro U-21 qualifying, along with Andorra, Belarus, Croatia, the Faroe Islands and Portugal. Currently in second place in the group with 14 points, Koutsias and Greece will travel to face the Faroe Islands at 11:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Djupumyru Stadium in Klaksvik, Faroe Islands.

Lassiter and Costa Rica will kick off the Concacaf Nations League by hosting Guadeloupe at 7:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica. The Ticos will then travel to face Guatemala at 9:00 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.