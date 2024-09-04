Three Big Innings At The Plate Propel Ducks Over Stormers

(Lancaster, PA) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 10-4 on Wednesday evening in the middle game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Stormers took a 1-0 advantage in the bottom half of the first inning on a Gaige Howard RBI single off Ducks starting pitcher Nick Tropeano. Long Island tied the game at one in the second courtesy of a Yoelquis Cespedes run-scoring base hit versus Lancaster starter Noah Bremer. Lancaster jumped back out in front 2-1 a half-inning later by way of a Damon Dues RBI single.

The Flock scored five times in the fourth for a 6-2 advantage, highlighted by a two-run home run to right field off the bat of Joe DeLuca and three consecutive run-scoring base knocks from Scott Kelly, Kole Kaler and Yonny Hernandez. The visitors tacked on two more runs in the fifth and sixth frames respectively for a 10-2 cushion on a Leobaldo Cabrera solo roundtripper to left, an RBI two-base hit from Aaron Antonini and run-scoring singles from DeLuca and Taylor Kohlwey as Long Island matched a single-game season-high with 19 hits in the contest en route to the victory.

Tropeano (4-1) picked up the win after allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits in six innings pitched, walking three and striking out four to notch his first quality start of the season. Bremer (9-6) suffered the loss, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on 12 hits across four and two-thirds innings of work, walking one while striking out four.

Cespedes and Alexis Pantoja had three hits apiece, while Kaler, Cabrera, Antonini, Kohlwey, DeLuca and Kelly each had two hits as every player in the Long Island starting lineup recorded at least on hit in the ballgame.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Mitchell Senger (Ducks debut) gets the nod for the Flock against Stormers right-hander Oscar De La Cruz (3-3, 4.32).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, September 10, to begin the final homestand of the regular season with a six-game series against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Magnetic Photo Frames, courtesy of AARP. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

