Atlantic League Names August Player/Pitcher of the Month

(New York) - The Atlantic League today named Mason Martin of Lancaster as its Player of the Month for August while Staten Island's Robbie Baker received the Pitcher of the Month honor.

Martin, 25, had a mammoth month at the plate for the Stormers, hitting .378 in 27 games with 15 homers, 44 RBI and 25 runs scored He hit three grand slams in the month and became the first player in club history to hit four grand slams in a season. During a stretch of 10 games from August 23-31, Martin hit .457 (16-for-35) with 16 runs scored and 10 home runs to go with six multi-hit games. For the season, Martin is hitting .328 with 24 home runs and 67 RBI.

Baker, 29, has been a critical piece of the bullpen for the Staten Island FerryHawks this season. He appeared in 12 games in August, posting a 1-0 record with a 0.63 ERA. In 14.1 innings of work, he allowed 13 hits, struck out 19 and issued just six walks. Baker leads the FerryHawks with 43 appearances on the season and is 2-3 with a 3.10 ERA and nine saves.

"Mason Martin and Robbie Baker each enjoyed an outstanding month of August," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "No hitter in recent memory has hit 15 homers in a month as Mason did. Meanwhile, Robbie has been performing at a high level all season and is well-deserving of this honor."

