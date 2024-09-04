Lexington Edges High Point, 2-1

HIGH POINT, N.C.- For the second consecutive night, Lexington Legends closer Nick Gardewine slammed the door on a High Point Rockers comeback, sealing a 2-1 victory at Truist Point on Wednesday. Gardewine's lights-out performance stifled the Rockers' offense in the final frame, giving Lexington back-to-back wins and handing the Rockers another frustrating loss.

The Rockers struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Ben Aklinski drew a walk, followed by an Evan Edwards single, putting runners in scoring position. Brian Parreira grounded out to first, but not before Aklinski crossed the plate, giving the Rockers a 1-0 lead.

Rockers' starting pitcher Jeremy Rhoades was in command early, racking up five strikeouts through seven innings and keeping Lexington scoreless until the seventh. However, Lexington's Jacob Barfield hit a solo shot to right field, tying the game at 1-1.

The turning point came in the top of the eighth. After Korry Howell stole second and third, Pedro Gonzalez knocked a single to center, driving in Howell and giving the Legends a 2-1 lead. Despite High Point's attempts to rally, they couldn't find a way past Gardewine, who struck out Parreira to end the game, just as he had the night before.

The Rockers will look to recover when they face Lexington at Truist Point in game three of the six game series. Thursday's game, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch, will be First Responders Night with all area first responders receiving up to four complimentary tickets to the game.

