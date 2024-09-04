Mason Martin Named Atlantic League Player of the Month

September 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers first baseman Mason Martin has been named the Atlantic League Player of the Month, it was announced today by league officials.

Martin, 25, had one of the most impressive months in the history of the Lancaster franchise, belting 15 homers and driving in 44 runs while batting .378 in the 27 games he played. Martin had three games in the month in which he belted multiple homers and drove in four or more runs in a game five times. He hit three grand slams during the month and became the first player in Stormers history to hit four in one season. Martin currently has hit 11 homers in his last 11 games and is batting .328 with 24 homers and 67 RBI in 56 games in a Lancaster jersey.

The native of Kennewick, Washington joined Lancaster on June 29 after his release from the Los Angeles Angels organization. He had previously spent seven years in the Pittsburgh organization and hit 35 home runs at the Class A level between Bradenton and Greensboro in 2019.

"It's an honor receiving Player of the Month in a league full of so many good ballplayers,' said Martin. "It's been a fun experience since I got here, and I hope to finish the season on a strong note."

