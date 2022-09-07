Thompson, Fresno fall 9-3 to San Jose

September 7, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (80-48, 39-23) were defeated by the San Jose Giants (73-55, 33-29) 9-3 Wednesday afternoon from Excite Ballpark. The Grizzlies have won 17 of their last 20 contests and fell to 12-8 in day games. Fresno and San Jose still have four games left in the regular season before meeting Tuesday in the first round of playoffs.

The Grizzlies offense scattered three runs on six hits and five walks. Eight of the nine starters reached base safely with two batters notching multiple hits. Sterlin Thompson highlighted the lineup with a double, homer, two RBI and a run. Thompson swatted his first Fresno longball in the second, a missile to center. Benny Montgomery spanked a double among his two hits. Montgomery extended his hit streak to 11 games, a personal and current team-best. Juan Brito drew two walks, including one with the bases loaded. Yanquiel Fernandez and Ben Sems mustered the other singles with the latter scoring a run.

On the other side, the Giants offense collected nine runs on 15 hits and five walks. Every San Jose batter recorded a hit with four starters picking up two or more rips. Victor Bericoto and Wade Meckler supplied three hits and two runs apiece at the top of the lineup. Bericoto blasted a solo shot in the fifth and drove in three runs. Meckler mashed a double and relished one RBI. Logan Wyatt roped a pair of doubles and knocked in two runs. Garrett Frechette laced a double among his two hits, scampering home once.

Fresno righty Jaden Hill lasted one and one-third innings, striking out a pair. Hill gave way to Cullen Kafka (6-4), who suffered the setback. Kafka allowed five runs over four frames of relief. San Jose starter Will Kempner tossed two innings, punching out four. He permitted two runs on one hit and walk. Hayden Birdsong fanned three over two and two-thirds frames of work. Willian Suarez (1-0) was awarded the triumph after two and one-third innings of scoreless ball. Jose Cruz concluded the victory with two sensational frames, whiffing three. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow night from Excite Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Sterlin Thompson (2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- CF Benny Montgomery (2-4, 2B)

- 2B Juan Brito (0-2, RBI, R, 2 BB)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RF Victor Bericoto (3-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- LF Wade Meckler (3-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- DH Logan Wyatt (2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Thursday September 8 San Jose Giants (Road) Fresno RHP Brayan Castillo (4-4, 5.64) vs. San Jose LHP Carson Whisenhunt (0-0, 0.00) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Bryant Quijada threw out two baserunners and picked off another at first in the loss.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.