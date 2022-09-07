Quakes Blast Storm, Still Get Eliminated

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes temporarily staved off playoff elimination, thanks to a 10-6 victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

However, just minutes after the Quakes celebrated a victory, the Inland Empire 66ers secured a 4-3 win in ten innings to clinch a playoff spot and eliminate Rancho from the playoff picture.

Nick Biddison enjoyed his first career multi-homer game, including the go-ahead three-run blast in the fifth inning against Storm reliever Dylan Nedved (0-1), as the Quakes won their second straight. Biddison finished with three hits, four RBIs and now has four round-trippers on the year.

Alex Freeland (2) went deep for the second straight game and had three RBIs in Tuesday's win. Bubba Alleyne (3) also homered and finished with a pair of hits.

On the hill, Rancho got some strong work out of Darlin Pinales (1-0) who notched the win, while allowing two runs over four innings or relief.

Rancho (32-29, 68-59) will look to keep it rolling on Wednesday night, sending lefty Justin Wrobleski (1-1) to the mound against Victor Lizarraga (7-3) at 6:30pm.

