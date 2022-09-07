Four Homers Clinch 2nd Half for Grizzlies in 12-6 Dub Over Giants

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (80-47, 39-22) overpowered the San Jose Giants (72-55, 32-29) 12-6 Tuesday night from Excite Ballpark. With the win, the Grizzlies clinched the Northern Division second half crown and the best regular season mark in the California League. Since Fresno won both halves, San Jose earned a trip to the playoffs with the next best divisional record. The teams will meet in the first round of the postseason a week from tonight in the South Bay. The Grizzlies have won 17 of their last 19 contests and improved to 17-3 on Tuesdays.

Fresno's lineup produced 12 runs on 13 hits, seven walks and two hit-by-pitches. Every Grizzlies starter reached base at least once and seven of the nine batters scored a run. Braxton Fulford, Benny Montgomery and EJ Andrews Jr. drove in all 12 runs on four homers and two doubles. Fulford relished a pair of two-run wallops, giving him 15 longballs on the season. The Texas Tech product became the seventh Fresno batter to complete that feat. Fulford also blasted a double, tallied a quartet of RBI, recorded an individual team-high four runs and was beaned by a pitch. Montgomery extended his hit streak to 10 games after a two-run clout and a two-RBI single. The Rockies #6 overall prospect supplied his sixth dinger of the year, etched a career-high five RBI and was nailed by a fastball. Andrews Jr. continued his hot play as well, ending his evening a triple shy of the cycle. The Fresno State alum clobbered his fourth big fly of 2022, a three-run shot to deep center. Andrews Jr. scampered home twice among his three hits in the triumph.

Grizzlies' righty Jordy Vargas lasted four innings in his fifth start since joining the club. Vargas allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one. Luis Amoroso (2-5) was awarded the decision after one and one-third frames of scoreless ball. Both Francis Rivera and Gabriel Rodriguez tossed shutout innings for Fresno. On the other side, San Jose lefty Seth Lonsway (9-3) suffered his third loss to Fresno on the season. He was tagged for seven runs over three frames of work. Giants reliever Julio Rodriguez punched out two over a pair of innings.

The Giants offense plated six runs on nine hits and nine walks. Every starter reached base successfully with P.J. Hilson notching two hits. Yorlis Rodriguez powered a solo tater in the second, his 16th round tripper this year. Anyesber Sivira got on base three times and waltzed home twice. Wade Meckler mustered a double and two walks in the setback. The squads are back to battle tomorrow afternoon from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Braxton Fulford (3-4, 2 HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 4 R, HBP)

- CF Benny Montgomery (2-5, HR, 5 RBI, R, HBP, CS)

- DH EJ Andrews Jr. (3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LF Wade Meckler (1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 BB)

- DH Anyesber Sivira (1-3, 2 R, 2 BB)

- 3B Yorlis Rodriguez (1-5, HR, RBI, R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Wednesday September 7 San Jose

Giants

(Road) Fresno RHP Jaden Hill (0-0, 1.50) vs. San Jose RHP Will Kempner (0-0, 4.50) 1:00 PM

The Inland Empire 66ers clinched the Southern Division 2nd half and will play the Lake Elsinore Storm in the 1st round of the playoffs.

A.J. Lewis lengthened his hit streak to nine games after a single, three walks and two runs scored.

