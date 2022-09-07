Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at San Jose

September 7, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Giants continue their six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm PT from Excite Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Jaden Hill and Giants RHP Will Kempner are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

The Grizzlies overpowered the Giants 12-6 Tuesday night from Excite Ballpark. With the win, the Grizzlies clinched the Northern Division second half crown and the best regular season mark in the California League. Since Fresno won both halves, San Jose earned a trip to the playoffs with the next best divisional record. The teams will meet in the first round of the postseason a week from tonight in the South Bay. The Grizzlies have won 17 of their last 19 contests and improved to 17-3 on Tuesdays.

The Inland Empire 66ers clinched the Southern Division 2nd half and will play the Lake Elsinore Storm in the 1st round of the playoffs.

Fresno's lineup produced 12 runs on 13 hits, seven walks and two hit-by-pitches. Every Grizzlies starter reached base at least once and seven of the nine batters scored a run. Braxton Fulford, Benny Montgomery and EJ Andrews Jr. drove in all 12 runs on four homers and two doubles. Fulford relished a pair of two-run wallops, giving him 15 longballs on the season. The Texas Tech product became the seventh Fresno batter to complete that feat. Fulford also blasted a double, tallied a quartet of RBI, recorded an individual team-high four runs and was beaned by a pitch. Montgomery extended his hit streak to 10 games after a two-run clout and a two-RBI single. The Rockies #6 overall prospect supplied his sixth dinger of the year, etched a career-high five RBI and was nailed by a fastball. Andrews Jr. continued his hot play as well, ending his evening a triple shy of the cycle. The Fresno State alum clobbered his fourth big fly of 2022, a three-run shot to deep center. Andrews Jr. scampered home twice among his three hits in the triumph. A.J. Lewis lengthened his hit streak to nine games after a single, three walks and two runs scored.

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Fresno Grizzlies and San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series today at Excite Ballpark. This is the fifth series between the clubs in 2022 and the third meeting in San Jose. This season, the two clubs play 30 times in the regular season against one another with 18 of those contests being held in San Jose. Last season, the two squads faced each other 33 total times with three of those games being held in the playoffs.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants coaching staff have a few names that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft. He would play for the Grizzlies from 2009-2014, appearing in 144 games. Runzler would then end up pitching in the major leagues for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-2012, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and in independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he had a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA, 82 strikeouts. 46 walks and 72 hits allowed in 76.1 innings pitched. The other coach and former Grizzlies player fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 21st round of the 2002 Major League Baseball Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa would play eight Major League seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-2010, 2014-2015), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa would also don a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. In 2008, Ishikawa would bat .310 with a 1.107 OPS over 48 games, one of the best stretches by any Fresno hitter.

PLAYOFF BOUND IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: For the second straight season, the Fresno Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs after a 4-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on June 22nd from Chukchansi Park. Over those two years, Fresno has clinched both times against Modesto. The Grizzlies claimed the California League Northern Division and the best record in the California League after winning both the first and second half. This is the first time in Grizzlies history that the team has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The last time Fresno baseball made it to the postseason in back-to-back years were the Fresno Cardinals in 1955-1956. Since the Grizzlies won both halves, the team with the second best divisional record (San Jose Giants) would earn the second Northern Division playoff spot. The Grizzlies and Giants will meet in a best-of-three series starting next Tuesday at Excite Ballpark. Game 2 and if necessary, Game 3 will be held at Chukchansi Park in Fresno. The winner of the series will face the champion from the Southern Division (Lake Elsinore Storm, 1st Half Champions and Inland Empire 66ers, 2nd Half Champions) in a best-of-three series the following week.

PLAYOFFS?! YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT PLAYOFFS: Last week, Fresno Grizzlies playoff tickets went on sale for the team's 2022 Postseason home games. The Grizzlies will host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 divisional series on September 15 and 16 at Chukchansi Park. The team will play against the San Jose Giants, having already clinched their playoff spot by winning the first half. If the Grizzlies win 2 out of the 3 games in the divisional series, they will once again host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 championship series on September 20 and 21. The championship matchup will be against the winner of the South Division's champion. Each playoff game at Chukchansi Park will include a variety of special promotions to celebrate the postseason. The first 1,000+ fans at each game will receive an exclusive 2022 Grizzlies Playoffs rally towel. All playoff games will feature a postgame fireworks show. All tickets for the four playoff games are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com and cost only $10 (excluding Kodiak Club, Dugout Club, and Suites). Fans 17 years old and younger are eligible to receive free tickets to the playoff games, which can be claimed at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office or by calling the team at 559-320-TIXS(8497). Fans who purchase tickets to games that do not end up getting played will have their purchase refunded.

KING OF THE HILL: Today, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to Rockies #10 overall prospect Jaden Hill, who will be making his third start in a Fresno uniform. The righty is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery back in April of 2021. Hill was selected by the Rockies in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of LSU (Louisiana State University). He has flashed the ability to deal a 95-97 mph with a peak of 99 mph fastball as a starter and has possessed a plus changeup since his high school days. It arrives in the mid-80s with a lot of tumble and is considered the best changeup in the Rockies system. Hill has also shown signs of transforming a slurvy breaking ball into a nasty mid-80s slider that can be a plus offering at its best. You can read more about Hill on Page 2.

DON'T POKE THE BEAR: The Grizzlies are first in all of Minor League Baseball with a +218 run differential (Charleston, +160). Fresno also rank second in all of Minor League Baseball with 122 hit-by-pitches (Modesto, 136). The 122 hit-by-pitches are the most in Grizzlies franchise history for a single-season (87, 2005). They also rank second with a .278 batting average (El Paso, .283), second with 270 doubles (El Paso, 282), second with 884 runs (Rancho Cucamonga, 886), second with a .373 OBP (Rancho Cucamonga, .381), third with 1,227 hits, third with an .835 OPS, third with a .462 slugging percentage, third with 2,036 total bases, third with 777 RBI and fourth with 53 sacrifice flies. Fresno has the fourth fewest amount of strikeouts (1,016) in all of Minor League Baseball and lead the California League in homers (157, +13, San Jose).

AMADOR'S AMAZING ACHIEVEMENTS: Grizzlies shortstop and Rockies #3 overall prospect Adael Amador is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks. Amador is now at 83 walks, tying Jon Singleton (2016) for second all-time. Up next is Damon Minor (2000), who had 87 walks in his respective season. Amador also has 97 runs, which passed Tony Kemp (2017) for third in single-season runs. Up next is Felipe Crespo (1999), who had 98 runs in his respective season.

BRITO IS BRILLIANT: Grizzlies second baseman Juan Brito currently has 29 doubles, two shy of joining the Top 10. Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons. Brito currently has six triples, one shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Brito is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season runs with 89. Up next is Jason Ellison (2004-6th), who recorded 90 runs in his respective year. Finally, Brito is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks with 74. Up next are Felipe Crespo (1999), Michael Byas (2000) and Justin Leone (2007), who recorded 78 walks in their respective seasons.

FERNANDEZ FLEXING INTO THE RECORD BOOKS: Grizzlies outfielder and Rockies #12 overall prospect Yanquiel Fernandez is now tied for first in Grizzlies franchise single-season RBI. On September 1st versus Modesto, Fernandez picked up two RBI, giving him 108 RBI on the season. He ties Scott McClain (2008) and A.J. Reed (2018) with this honor. Fernandez is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles. On September 1st versus Modesto, Fernandez powered his 33rd double of the year, putting him in a tie for sixth with Matt Downs (2009) for that feat. Up next are Pedro Feliz (2000) and Brett Pill (2010), who had 34 doubles in their respective seasons. Fernandez also has five triples, two shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Finally, Fernandez has 235 total bases, five shy of joining the Top 10. Kyle Tucker (2018) recorded 240 total bases in his respective season.

GUERRERO IS GREAT: Grizzlies outfielder Juan Guerrero currently has 86 runs, one shy of joining the Top 10. Yadiel Hernandez (2019), Scott McClain (2008) and Wilson Delgado (1998) each recorded 87 runs in their respective years. Guerrero currently has 24 doubles, seven shy of joining the Top 10. Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (18-16), Beige (14-5), Black & Gold (12-2), Gray (26-20), Specialty Promo (2-3), Fresno Tacos (3-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 4-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-1), Red Pants (2-2).

CONGRATS RODNEY LINARES: Former Fresno Grizzlies manager and current Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Rodney Linares will manage the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Linares was at the helm for the Grizzlies in 2018, leading the squad to an 82-57 record and earning a playoff berth. That mark is the second best winning percentage in Grizzlies franchise history, behind last year's team (74-41).

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Brayan Castillo (4-4, 5.64) vs. LHP Carson Whisenhunt (0-0, 0.00)

SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:30 PM PT

RHP Jarrod Cande (4-5, 4.72) vs. RHP Liam Simon (0-0, 0.00)

SEPTEMBER 10, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 6:00 PM PT

TBA vs. LHP Joe Kemlage (2-2, 5.01)

SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK- 5:00 PM PT

TBA vs. TBA

Recent Transactions:

9/6: RHP McCade Brown: Placed on IL

8/30: OF Sterlin Thompson: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/30: OF Jordan Beck: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.