Thompson Delivers OT Winner

December 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Danville, IL- The Binghamton Black Bears won an overtime thriller on the road against the Dashers Hockey Club 4-3, on Saturday night. Austin Thompson led all skaters with four points (2g 2a).

The Dashers were able to get on the board first, something had not been able to yet in the season series. Brandon Stojcevski opened the scoring, continuing to lead the way for the Dashers. Like the previous night, Austin Thompson was able to whack in a loose puck in the crease, tying the game at 1-1.

In the second, the Dashers reclaimed their one-goal lead, this time Yegor Kabatayev was able to knock in a rebound. The equalizer goal came on the power play, the only man-advantage goal of the weekend from Cam Clark for his 12th of the season. Binghamton's power play would finish 1-5 on the night, but Clark's goal tied the game 2-2 before the second intermission.

The third period began and very quickly the Black Bears found themselves on the penalty kill. However, it would be the road team able to capitalize. Tyson Kirkby was able to score his first shorthanded goal of the year off a pass from Thompson, giving Binghamton their first lead of the night. 12 minutes flew by as teams traded chances, but right before the final media timeout, the Dashers found the game-tying goal at 3-3. Nikolai Salov was able to score one more goal late in the game. After 60 minutes, nothing was settled and the game headed to overtime.

Nolan Egbert made not one, but two breakaway saves in the extra period. That would set up the opportunity for Binghamton to close out the contest. A 2-on-1 with Jesse Anderson and Thompson put the game away, as Thompson connected for his second goal of the night, his fourth point in the game. Binghamton wins 4-3 in overtime.

