Thompson Completes 4-Point Night to Stun Dashers in OT

December 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANVILLE, IL - The Dashers Hockey Club looked to snap a 14-game slide at home against a complete Binghamton Black Bears team. A back-and-forth game would be decided by Austin Thompson's late overtime goal to lift the Bears to a weekend sweep.

With a fresh start the Dashers looked to strike early in period one against the FPHL's best Binghamton Black Bears. The Dashers had to start the game on the penalty kill after a warmup violation, the same penalty they received against Binghamton a month and a half ago. They were able to kill it and gain some momentum early. 2 new goaltenders took their place between the pipes. Parker Rutherford for the Dashers and Nolan Egbert for the Bears. Fast paced, end to end action set the scene for the opening frame, with Brandon Stojcevski opening the scoring with a beautiful backhand finish to put the home team up 1-0. It took just 5 minutes for Binghamton to even the odds when Austin Thompson checked in with a controversial goal that Dashers fans thought was blown dead before the indication. After the play Nick Gullo was assessed a 10-minute misconduct. There was no more scoring action the rest of the frame, but Gavin Yates was ejected with a 2- and 10-minute penalty as time expired for taunting.

Heading into the second period with a power play, the Dashers had an early opportunity to pull ahead. They had some quality chances but couldn't find the twine through the 2-minute man advantage. However, a Binghamton turnover in the offensive zone made way for a Dashers 2 on 1 opportunity. Brandon Stojcevski didn't give up on the play despite a strong backcheck, and was barely able to slide the puck to Yegor Kabatayev who crossed past Egbert to light the lamp for his 4th mark of the season. Then the penalty struggles began. The final half of the period featured 3 Dasher minors, happening almost instantaneously after the previous one expired. On the second power play, Austin Thompson made an incredible play behind the net to find Cam Clark for a one-timer and even the game at 2. Tensions rose once more with a lot of pushing and shoving in front of the crease, but still no brawls. The stage was set for an exciting third and final regulation frame.

Period 3 presented an early power play for the Dashers. They lost all that momentum when Tyson Kirkby one-timed home a feed from Austin Thompson shorthanded, and the Black Bears had their first lead of the contest. However, the Dashers were relentless. The teams jawed back and forth still with no one willing to drop the gloves. Both squads had chances but the goaltenders stood tall. Just under the 5-minute mark, Dashers rookie Nikolai Salov buried home a wrist shot to tie the game at 3. The building roared, with many fans saying this was the best hockey they've seen in the Palmer in quite some time. With all of the momentum, the Dashers drew a powerplay after Nicolas Poirier was bagged for a slash. They couldn't beat Egbert, and Kim Miettinen was booked for a hold towards the end of the 2 minutes, supplying Bingo with a power play late in the game. With everyone holding their breath, the Dashers killed it off and the game went to overtime.

In the extra time, it was anybody's game. The Dashers had 2 breakaway opportunities with Bo Zinchenko and Nikolai Salov getting stonewalled by Egbert. Tyson Kirkby also had a bid all alone with Parker Rutherford making an incredible glove save. In the closing minutes of the extra time, Austin Thompson one-timed home a pass from Jesse Anderson to put the game away, with Binghamton earning Ã¢...Å¡ points on the weekend.

Parker Rutherford's 54 save effort would fall short, as the games' first star Austin Thompson planted the dagger to complete a 4-point night. The Dashers fall to 1-14-3 as Binghamton improves their margin at the top of the Empire division at 16-3-1. The two teams will square off once again at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena this upcoming Friday at 8:00 CST.

