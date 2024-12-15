4 Unanswered Push Zydeco to Weekend Sweep of 'Cats

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco and Blue Ridge Bobcats wrapped up their three game weekend series with a Sunday matinee scorefest. The Bobcats led 3-1 after one period, but 4 unanswered goals in the middle frame pushed the Zydeco to a 5-3 win and a sweep of the weekend series.

Captain Danny Martin scored his second in as many nights, redirecting a shot from Nick McHugh past Bailey Stephens just over three minutes in. Jake Cox answered minutes later to even the score.

The Bobcats poured on the attack down the stretch of the first, putting a pair of goals home in a span of three minutes. McHugh picked up his second apple of the first period, working the puck free behind the net and finding Jakub Volf who one-timed the puck home to put Blue Ridge back ahead 2-1. Three minutes later, in the dying seconds of the opening frame, Filip Hlavac fired home his first North American professional goal through a maze of bodies in front of the net.

Baton Rouge returned the favor and then some in the middle frame, putting home four unanswered goals, Two came off the stick of club point leader Elijah Wilson, with Scott Schorrock and Gehrig Lindberg adding the other pair.

The Bobcats are back in action next weekend for a home-and-home with the Carolina Thunderbirds. Puck drop for Friday's game in Winston-Salem is set for 7:35, with coverage beginning on BobcatsTV and 96.5 WCGX The Cat at 7:20. The Bobcats are back at home the next night for Ugly Sweater/Teddy Bear Toss/Christmas team photo night at Hitachi Energy Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30, and tickets are available at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

