FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

December 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







PORT HURON PROWLERS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Gonzalez's 46 Saves Not Enough in 2-1 Shootout Loss To Port Huron

by Brady Beedon

Fraser, MI - It was a shame either Rico Gonzalez or Reid Cooper had to take a loss Saturday night.

Motor City netminder Rico Gonzalez and Port Huron goalie Cooper Reid traded highlight reel saves, but ultimately the Prowlers and Reid came away victorious 2-1 in a shootout.

Neither side would score until the 14:51 mark of the second period when Jameson Milam trickled one past Reid to finally get the scoring started and unleash a rain of stuffed animals onto the ice on teddy bear toss night.

The score would stay 1-0 until the Prowlers head coach Matt Graham finally beat Gonzalez 6:32 into the third to tie the game at 1-1.

Both sides would have opportunities to score in the final minutes, but both goalies continued to impress.

After an uneventful overtime period, the game would head to a shootout.

Prowler's forward Reggie Millette snuck one past the left skate of Gonzalez to take the early advantage.

Both Carson Baptiste and TJ Sneath were stonewalled by Cooper Reid.

In the third round Port Huron's Alex Johnson went post and in to give Port Huron the win and hand Motor City their first shootout loss of the season, 2-1.

Motor City looks to bounce back next weekend as the head on an east coast road trip to play both Danbury and Binghamton.

The Rockers return home on December 27th when Dashers hockey comes to Big Boy Arena for the first time this season.

Coaches Lead Prowlers Past Rockers

by Will Wiegelman

Fraser, MI - It took a shootout but the Port Huron Prowlers bounced back 2-1 against the Motor City Rockers at Big Boy Arena on December 14. Reggie Millette and Alex Johnson scored in the skills competition while Reid Cooper stopped both shootout shots he faced.

After a scoreless first Jameson Milam took a pass from Avery Smith on a rush and took a shot from the right-wing circle. Cooper got most, but not all, of the puck and it slipped in to break the ice.

Port Huron found its first goal of the weekend in the third. Matt Graham took the puck from below the goal line and stepped to the bottom of the right-wing circle. His shot from there found a hole through Ricky Gonzalez to tie things up.

Both teams got a shot on net in overtime but it went to a shootout. Millette tucked home a silky move to the forehand in round one and Johnson went post-and-in in round three to seal it.

Daniel Chartrand got the only assist on Graham's goal while Millette gets credit for the winner. Cooper made 32 saves in his second win of the season.

Tristen Wells got a helper on Milam's goal while Gonzalez finished with 46 stops in the loss and 85 total for the weekend.

The Prowlers are home on December 20 and 21 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves with Saturday's game being teddy bear toss night. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

WATERTOWN WOLVES at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Blank Wolves, 4-0

Carolina wins ninth straight

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - After a tight contest on Friday evening, the Carolina Thunderbirds scored three goals in the 2nd period while Mario Cavaliere stopped all 24 shots he saw on the night to shutout the Watertown Wolves, 4-0, on Saturday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 3,105 fans.

Carolina (12-1-3) opened the scoring again late in the 1st period. With four minutes remaining in the frame, Lane King got a return pass from Danyk Drouin at the top of the far dot and snapped home his second goal of the weekend putting the Thunderbirds ahead, 1-0, with 3:58 left in the 1st.

The Thunderbirds started the 2nd period on the power play and Gus Ford made Watertown (11-5-1) pay. Jon Buttitta tipped a pass to Ford who outwaited Anton Borodkin on the forehand wrapping home a goal, doubling the advantage for the Thunderbirds, 2-0, just inside 90 seconds into the period. Less than two minutes later Andrey Simonchyk was left alone on the far side and blasted home his first goal of his professional career to push Carolina ahead, 3-0. The home side added one more goal in the period from Roman Kraemer with 10:25 remaining, and Carolina cruised to a 4-0 shutout victory.

Mario Cavaliere saw nine shots in the 1st period, six shots in the 2nd period and another nine shots in the 3rd on the way to his third shutout this season and Carolina's fourth shutout in total on the year.

With the win, the Thunderbirds have now won nine straight games dating back to November 15th and continue their six game homestand next Friday against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Puck drop is slated for 7:35 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena.

MONROE MOCCASINS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS BOUNCE BACK WITH 6-3 WIN

Hunter Sends Bears Flying As Part of Two-Goal Night

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - Ryan Hunter sent the teddy bears flying on Teddy Bear Toss Night for the Columbus River Dragons as part of a two-goal game in a 6-3 River Dragons win on Saturday night.

Hunter's first goal of the game, a power play marker, came at 10:38 of the first period as each team scored twice in the frame. Connor Lind also added a power play goal for Columbus while Monroe pushed back on goals from Ben Stefanini and Nathan Butler, his first as a pro.

In the second, the teams again traded goals as Hunter recorded his second to tie the game at 13:38 after Helmer Oskarsson had given Monroe the lead at 10:04.

Just 40 seconds into the third period, Hunter Bersani pushed Columbus ahead to stay and kicked off a stretch of three unanswered goals to put the game out of reach. Jestin Somero followed with the River Dragons' third power play goal of the game at 5:55, and Alex Storjohann wrapped the scoring with a goal that was one second too late to count for Columbus' fourth power play goal of the night.

Sammy Bernard made 26 saves to earn the win, his eighth of the season. Markus Ekholm Rosen took the loss for Monroe with 33 saves on 39 shots.

Notes:

The River Dragons bounced back from their worst loss of the season last night to post their most goals in a game this season. The team's previous high had been five, accomplished four times this season.

39 shots for the River Dragons ties a team season high, and marks the third time this year they've hit that mark.

Three power play goals in the game (3-for-7) was the most power play goals in a game this season for Columbus.

Ryan Hunter now has points in seven of his first eight games with the River Dragons this season, totaling 5-6-11 in that span.

Next up, the River Dragons play a home-and-home series with the Athens Rock Lobsters starting Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center. Puck drop is slated for 7:35 pm, with tickets on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

HC VENOM at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Score Four Second Period Goals, Top Venom 5-3

by Wyatt Kopelman & Doug Lattuca

Danbury, CT - Aleksandr Gamzatov scored his first game-winning goal of the season as part of four unanswered goals and the Hat Tricks defeated HC Venom 5-3 on Saturday.

Gamzatov scored his team-high eighth goal with 4:29 left in the second to move Danbury ahead 4-1.

Gleb Bandurkin jump started the Hat Tricks' scoring barrage with a goal in the crease at 10:19 in the second, giving them a 2-1 lead. Five different skaters scored to split the weekend.

Just 36 seconds later, Noah Robinson put Danbury ahead by two with a goal in the slot, his second in six games with the Hat Tricks.

Billy Berry, in just his fourth game since returning for his second stint with the Hat Tricks, also found the scoresheet. Forty-nine seconds into the third, the Redding, Conn., native netted a wrist shot from the right circle, extending the lead to 5-1.

HC Venom's league-leading power play tested Danbury's penalty kill in the third.

Dustin Jesseau scored back-to-back power play goals, the first at 11:02 and the other with about three minutes left, to trim the lead to two. The Hat Tricks have allowed power play goals in six straight contests.

The first period brought opportunities aplenty in the offensive zone for the Hat Tricks, who tilted the ice. Danbury outshot HC Venom 12-7 in the first but did not strike before the intermission.

Connor Woolley broke the standoff at 8:16 in the second, marking his fifth goal in the last six games. The third-year forward also registered two assists, matching a season-high.

With the win, Danbury moved to 8-0-3 on the season when leading after the second period.

Up next, the Hat Tricks host the Motor City Rockers at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at DASHERS of DANVILLE

Thompson Completes 4-Point Night to Stun Dashers in OT

by Devin Dobek

Danville, IL - The Dashers Hockey Club looked to snap a 14 game slide at home against a complete Binghamton Black Bears team. A back and forth game would be decided by Austin Thompson's late overtime goal to lift the Bears to a weekend sweep.

With a fresh start the Dashers looked to strike early in period one against the FPHL's best Binghamton Black Bears. The Dashers had to start the game on the penalty kill after a warm up violation, the same penalty they received against Binghamton a month and a half ago. They were able to kill it and gain some momentum early. 2 new goaltenders took their place between the pipes. Parker Rutherford for the Dashers and Nolan Egbert for the Bears. Fast paced, end to end action set the scene for the opening frame, with Brandon Stojcevski opening the scoring with a beautiful backhand finish to put the home team up 1-0. It took just 5 minutes for Binghamton to even the odds when Austin Thompson checked in with a controversial goal that Dashers fans thought was blown dead before the indication. After the play Nick Gullo was assessed a 10-minute misconduct. There was no more scoring action the rest of the frame, but Gavin Yates was ejected with a 2 and 10 minute penalty as time expired for taunting.

Heading into the second period with a power play, the Dashers had an early opportunity to pull ahead. They had some quality chances but couldn't find the twine through the 2-minute man advantage. However, a Binghamton turnover in the offensive zone made way for a Dashers 2 on 1 opportunity. Brandon Stojcevski didn't give up on the play despite a strong backcheck, and was barely able to slide the puck to Yegor Kabatayev who crossed past Egbert to light the lamp for his 4th mark of the season. Then the penalty struggles began. The final half of the period featured 3 Dasher minors, happening almost instantaneously after the previous one expired. On the second power play, Austin Thompson made an incredible play behind the net to find Cam Clark for a one-timer and even the game at 2. Tensions rose once more with a lot of pushing and shoving in front of the crease, but still no brawls. The stage was set for an exciting third and final regulation frame.

Period 3 presented an early power play for the Dashers. They lost all that momentum when Tyson Kirkby one-timed home a feed from Austin Thompson shorthanded, and the Black Bears had their first lead of the contest. However, the Dashers were relentless. The teams jawed back and forth still with no one willing to drop the gloves. Both squads had chances but the goaltenders stood tall. Just under the 5 minute mark, Dashers rookie Nikolai Salov buried home a wrist shot to tie the game at 3. The building roared, with many fans saying this was the best hockey they've seen in the Palmer in quite some time. With all of the momentum, the Dashers drew a powerplay after Nicolas Poirier was bagged for a slash. They couldn't beat Egbert, and Kim Miettinen was booked for a hold towards the end of the 2 minutes, supplying Bingo with a power play late in the game. With everyone holding their breath, the Dashers killed it off and the game went to overtime.

In the extra time, it was anybody's game. The Dashers had 2 breakaway opportunities with Bo Zinchenko and Nikolai Salov getting stonewalled by Egbert. Tyson Kirkby also had a bid all alone with Parker Rutherford making an incredible glove save. In the closing minutes of the extra time, Austin Thompson one-timed home a pass from Jesse Anderson to put the game away, with Binghamton earning Ã¢...Å¡ points on the weekend.

Parker Rutherford's 54 save effort would fall short, as the games' first star Austin Thompson planted the dagger to complete a 4 point night. The Dashers fall to 1-14-3 as Binghamton improves their margin at the top of the Empire division at 16-3-1. The two teams will square off once again at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena this upcoming Friday at 8:00 CST.

Thompson Delivers OT Winner

by Brooks Hill

Danville, IL - The Binghamton Black Bears won an overtime thriller on the road against the Dashers Hockey Club 4-3, on Saturday night. Austin Thompson led all skaters with four points (2g 2a).

The Dashers were able to get on the board first, something had not been able to yet in the season series. Brandon Stojcevski opened the scoring, continuing to lead the way for the Dashers. Like the previous night, Austin Thompson was able to whack in a loose puck in the crease, tying the game at 1-1.

In the second, the Dashers reclaimed their one-goal lead, this time Yegor Kabatayev was able to knock in a rebound. The equalizer goal came on the power play, the only man-advantage goal of the weekend from Cam Clark for his 12th of the season. Binghamton's power play would finish 1-5 on the night, but Clark's goal tied the game 2-2 before the second intermission.

The third period began and very quickly the Black Bears found themselves on the penalty kill. However, it would be the road team able to capitalize. Tyson Kirkby was able to score his first shorthanded goal of the year off a pass from Thompson, giving Binghamton their first lead of the night. 12 minutes flew by as teams traded chances, but right before the final media timeout, the Dashers found the game-tying goal at 3-3. Nikolai Salov was able to score one more goal late in the game. After 60 minutes, nothing was settled and the game headed to overtime.

Nolan Egbert made not one, but two breakaway saves in the extra period. That would set up the opportunity for Binghamton to close out the contest. A 2-on-1 with Jesse Anderson and Thompson put the game away, as Thompson connected for his second goal of the night, his fourth point in the game. Binghamton wins 4-3 in overtime.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

'Cats Comeback Falls Short in 2-1 Defeat to Zydeco

by Brett Wiseman

Baton Rouge, LA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats battled the first place Baton Rouge Zydeco for the second of a three game weekend series from the Raising Cane's River Center. The two clubs again played a tightly contested full 60 minutes, again decided by strong goaltending and special teams.

In a playoff-like tight checking contest, neither team found much time and space to work with, as Blue Ridge held Baton Rouge without a shot on goal for the first 4:37 of the contest. Nearly 3 minutes after the Zydeco finally found a way to put rubber towards Connor Green, they found a way to get past him. Jake Cox drove the net and shot one off the pad of Green, the rebound kicking out to Scott Schorrock who made no mistake by backhanding it in to put Baton Rouge up 1-0.

Both teams were carried by stalwart netminding from their respective jersey #1s in goal, Green and Breandan Colgan. The difference again was special teams, as a Nick Stuckless cross-checking penalty put the Zydeco on the power play. Kevin Szabad converted, redirecting a shot from Nick Ketola under the crossbar and past Green for the eventual game winning goal just 32 seconds into the man advantage.

Danny Martin scored his first goal since being named captain on Wednesday, rifling home his 11th of the season unassisted on a tremendous one man effort. Martin forced a turnover at the Zydeco attacking blue line, forced it ahead behind the pinching Baton Rouge defenders and singlehandedly created a 1-0 breakaway, and converted off the glove of Colgan to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Bobcats mounted a furious charge in the late going, but Colgan stood tall, stopping 36 of the 37 shots he faced to propel the Zydeco to a victory and a clinch of the win on the weekend series. Green did everything he could and more in net for the 'Cats in his first start since mid-November, stopping 35 of the 37 shots he faced.

The two teams meet again for a Sunday matinee series finale tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 ET (3:05 CT). Coverage begins at 3:50 ET (2:50 CT) with the Wilderness Mountain Water Pregame Show on BobcatsTV and 96.5 WCGX The Cat.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.