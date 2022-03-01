Thomas More University, Florence Y'alls - A Match Made in Baseball Heaven

FLORENCE, KY - Thomas More University and the Florence Y'alls Baseball Club are partnering to rename the home of the Florence Y'alls "Thomas More Stadium." As part of the agreement, the stadium will also become the home of the Thomas More Saints' baseball team starting in spring 2023.

"We are pleased to welcome Thomas More into our sports family," says Y'alls President David DelBello. "Securing the naming rights for the stadium was a big priority for our organization this offseason. The agreement partners the Y'alls with a first-class institution and represents a great opportunity for the Saints' student-athletes to play at our top-notch facility."

Thomas More announced a major comprehensive fundraising campaign in Fall 2021 in support of a five-year strategic plan that includes enhanced athletic facilities for many of the Saints 29 sports teams. Additional plans are in place for other facility upgrades at the university that will affect additional Saints sports teams positively; renovations at Republic Bank Field and its track were completed last year. "The student-athlete experience is a big part of Thomas More University," said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. "The experience that we create for our student-athletes is intentional and designed for success in the classroom and on the field of competition. As we invest in new academic and athletics spaces, we are designing them to ensure the success of every student."

For now, the Saints baseball team is playing its 2022 season on the Crestview Hills campus before officially calling Thomas More Stadium in Florence home in spring 2023. "When the opportunity to partner with the Florence Y'alls presented itself, we could not pass it up," says Thomas More Athletic Director Terry Connor. "To give the baseball team the chance to play in a professional stadium is a great opportunity for our student athletes and coaches."

For the Y'alls, the Thomas More Stadium agreement is part of a larger stadium upgrade, which includes a brand new scoreboard and video board in left field set to debut this season. The first big event to be hosted at Thomas More Stadium will come when Florence hosts the Frontier League Tryout Camp and Draft on April 24 and 25. The Y'alls jump right into a nine-game homestand shortly thereafter to kick off the 2022 campaign. Opening Day is May 12 versus Tri-City.

"Congratulations to the Florence Y'alls and to Thomas More University on their partnership!" says Florence Mayor Diane Whalen. "We welcome the Thomas More Saints to the City of Florence and our gem of a ballpark. We look forward to seeing the Saints take the field next spring." Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce joins Whalen in support of the partnership stating, "Y'all know that we are all about partnerships and we can't say enough about how excited we are that Thomas More Stadium will be home to Northern Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and the new home of Saints baseball. Go Saints y'all."

Visit thomasmore.edu/athletics for an up-to-date schedule of games for all Saints athletics. For more information about Thomas More University, visit thomasmore.edu or contact Kevin Reynolds at 859-344-3344 orreynolk@thomasmore.edu. For Florence Y'alls schedule, ticketing, and stadium information, please visit florenceyalls.com. Contact Anthony Mazzini at anthony@florenceyalls.com with any questions.

