Ringkamp Named Grizzlies GM

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announced Tuesday that longtime front office employee Kurt Ringkamp has been promoted to serve as the franchise's new general manager.

Ringkamp began working for the Grizzlies in 2013 as an events and stadium operations assistant. He ascended to director of stadium operations and events the following year, making him the Grizzlies' primary manager of all venue and stadium exhibitions, as well as high school, college, and professional games. Ringkamp has also overseen all food and beverage needs at GCS Credit Union Ballpark and managed ballpark concessions. He was promoted to assistant general manager in 2018 and has worked directly with his predecessor, Steve Gomric, over the nearly four years since to manage the day-to-day needs of the organization.

"I've loved working for the Gateway Grizzlies and all of the different opportunities that have come up throughout the years," Ringkamp said. "I'm excited in the direction the organization is going and proudly take on this new challenge."

Ringkamp will be the fourth general manager in Grizzlies history, following Eric Margolous, Tony Funderburg, and Gomric.

"Kurt has shown tremendous growth over the past decade," Gomric said. "His work ethic and dedication have help him rise from entry level position all the way to General Manager. Kurt is a true leader. I have enjoyed working with him. I'm proud of the professional he has become in this industry. The Grizzlies will be in good hands with Kurt at the helm."

Every Grizzlies general manager, with the obvious exception of the first, has come from within the organization and brought years of Grizzlies experience to the job.

"As a long-term member of our staff, it was only natural for Kurt to expand his role with the Grizzlies," Grizzlies director Rich Sauget Jr. said. "We are excited to see a different aura of enthusiasm within the office. We want our fans to see some of the same comforting faces but with the high energy that they have come to expect. We are excited for Kurt to fill that role of guiding our staff."

Ringkamp resides in Crestwood, Missouri, with his wife, Katie, and their one-year-old twin sons, Nolan and Hayden.

