Boulders Set Pre-Season Match-Ups with FDNY & NYPD

March 1, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders will play a pair of pre-season games the first weekend of May as they prepare for the 2022 Frontier League campaign.

The Boulders will play the FDNY Bravest on Friday, May 6, with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.; then, the following evening, Saturday, May 7, they will square off with the NYPD Finest at 6:30 p.m.

Admission to each game is free, however a ticket will be required for entry into Clover Stadium.

Proceeds from the FDNY match will benefit the family of Jared Lloyd, a Spring Valley volunteer firefighter who was killed after responding to a fire at an assisted living facility in that village in March of 2021.

Meanwhile, the proceeds from the game versus the NYPD will go to the families of the families of NYPD Detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were killed in the line of duty on Jan. 21 in Manhattan.

Concession stands, as well as the Boulders' team store, will be open during each game.

Additionally, the FDNY pre-season game will be presented by the Spring Valley Hook & Ladder Co. #1, while the NYPD game the next evening will be sponsored in part by the Velez Team at ERealty Advisors, Inc.

