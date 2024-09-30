This Sunday: Macon Mayhem Open House

September 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







The Macon Mayhem would like to invite you to our open house this Sunday, October 6 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum!

Come see what Mayhem hockey is all about as we step into our 10th Year of Mayhem! The event will feature the following:

Try Hockey For Free!

Do you have a child between the ages of 4-17? Come on out and get them on the ice as we have some members of our coaching staff out skating with the kids! Get more information on the Mayhem youth hockey programs this season and have your child learn from the pros during one of our two ice sessions (3:00PM - 3:50PM & 4:10PM - 5:00PM). We will also have select gear available at a discounted rate for purchase!

Tours for Prospective Season Ticket Holders!

Ever thought about securing Full Season or Flex tickets? Come out to the Coliseum and have a one-on-one experience with one of our Mayhem representatives! They'll be able to answer all your questions, show you around the arena, and even help you hand-select your seats! Tour participants will also receive a merchandise certificate just for attending! If interested, you can sign up for a tour with the link below:

https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/OpenHouseOct6

Gear Up!

Come get your hands on some of the newest Mayhem gear and get ready for opening night as we'll have t-shirts, hats, hoodies and more!

If you have any additional questions, please call our office at (478) 803-1592 or email info@maconmayhem.com.

