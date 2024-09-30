Carolina Ale House to Host Ice Bears Watch Parties

September 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have partnered with Carolina Ale House to host the team's road game watch parties this season. The restaurant and sports bar is located at 9045 Kingston Pike in Knoxville and will allow fans to watch all road game broadcasts this season via FloHockey, the official streaming partner of the SPHL.

"We're thrilled to introduce Carolina Ale House as a proud partner of the Knoxville Ice Bears," said Ice Bears President and General Manager Mike Murray. "We're excited to see the best fans in the SPHL out there all season long supporting both our team and our new partner."

FloHockey is entering its second season as the broadcast partner of the SPHL. The broadcast's audio will be provided by 92.5 WKCE, the flagship radio station of the Ice Bears.

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, Oct. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Knoxville will host Huntsville on Oct. 11 for a preseason game.

