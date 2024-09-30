O'Kane Signs, Returns to Roanoke

September 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that forward Jimmy O'Kane has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

O'Kane joined the Dawgs late last February from Wilkes University (NCAA-DIII), where he played college hockey for four seasons. The six-foot forward had 10 goals, 18 assists, 45 penalty minutes, and a plus-11 rating in 27 games during his senior season, and ended his collegiate career at Wilkes with 23 goals, 42 assists, and 78 penalty minutes over 82 career games played. O'Kane made his lone appearance for the Dawgs in Roanoke's 2-1 overtime loss to Knoxville on March 2, and was placed on team suspension on March 6 to finish the remainder of his academic year at Wilkes. Before his college career, the Chicago native played three seasons of junior hockey for the Charlotte Rush in the USPHL Elite and Premier divisions, ending his final year as the captain of the USPHL Premier team. O'Kane notched 51 goals, 95 assists, and 154 penalty minutes in 136 combined games played between the two divisions.

"Jimmy was a player that we were really excited about when we connected in the spring," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about O'Kane. "His combination of skill and speed up front made him a very productive player in college, and I'm excited to see how that translates in his first full pro season."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

