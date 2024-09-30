Mayhem Bring Back Winslow

September 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that forward Dan Winslow has re-signed with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Winslow, 27, from Fairfield, Conn., returns for his second season with the Mayhem after his first full season of professional hockey last year, scoring 20 points (1g, 19a) in 48 games.

Prior to his professional career, Winslow played four seasons at NCAA division-I Quinnipiac University, scoring four goals and logging one assist in 28 games with Quinnipiac. He then transferred to the University of New England (NCAA division-III), where he averaged exactly a point- per-game (31g, 27a) in 58 games played for the school.

Winslow and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on Saturday, October 19. Single- game tickets are on sale now, and you can get yours at maconmayhem.com

