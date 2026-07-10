This Guy Is Unbelievable! Rankin Bounces and Scores!
Published on July 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Justin Rankin gets the Elks off to a blazing start, taking it to the house for a touchdown to give Edmonton an early lead over Ottawa.
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 9, 2026
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