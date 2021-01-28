Third Wave of Promotional Nights Announced

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the third wave of the team's promotional schedule for games slated between February 12th and April 3rd.

Beginning this next pod of games is "Decades Night", presented by Vast Broadband, which will be played in a series finale against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, February 13th. The only promotional night in February, decades from the 1960's all the way to present day will be represented through fun games, great music, and other interactive activities throughout the night. We encourage all fans to dress appropriately for the occasion.

Five of the next promotional nights will take place in March, beginning with "First Responders Night" on Saturday, March 6th against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Sponsored by Loyal Plumbing, the game is our annual salute to our local firefighters, police officers, dispatchers, sheriffs and deputies, and EMT's, among countless other individuals that sacrifice to keep our community of Rapid City safe and healthy. The next weekend on Saturday, March 13th against the Kansas City Mavericks is "Pirates and Princesses" Night. We hope you and your matey's will be ready for an "arrrgh-some" evening filled with sea-faring fun for the boys and royal fun for all the girls in attendance. Sunday's series finale against Kansas City on March 14th is "Faith and Family Night", featuring a postgame skate for all in attendance.

The following weekend against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, March 19th, and Saturday, March 20th features another pair of special nights. The Friday night contest is "College Night", where we encourage every student to represent their current college, and all others to stand for their alma maters. The Saturday finale is our annual "Nickelodeon Night", where the Rush will wear specialty jerseys designed through one of Nickelodeon's many iconic brands. Details of the jerseys and theme of "Nickelodeon Night" will be revealed at a later date,

The final promotional night comes on the last game of this installment of the schedule. On Saturday, April 3rd in the conclusion of a weekend pair against the Wichita Thunder, the Rush will hold "Rush Gives Back Night" in conjunction with our annual "Teddy Bear Toss". The double-feature will showcase charitable giving from the Rush organization to those in the Black Hills in need. Additionally, fans are encouraged to bring brand new Teddy Bears to the game to toss onto the ice following the first Rush goal of the contest.

The Rush begin their annual "Stock Show Road Trip", which takes them through three cities for six games over the next two weeks. The trip begins with a "three-in-three" this Friday, January 29th against the Wichita Thunder, with puck drop slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT at INTRUST Bank Arena.

