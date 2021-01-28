Fuel Announce Two Roster Moves

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that forward Patrick McGrath has been signed to a pro-tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans. Additionally, the Fuel announced that they have signed forward Dylan Malmquist to a standard player contract.

McGrath, 27, signed with the Fuel in early September, appearing in seven games, earning 27 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-10, 201-pound forward has skated in 162 ECHL games throughout his seven-year career, tallying seven goals, eight assists and 645 penalty minutes. Appearing in 95 total AHL contests with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and Iowa Wild, McGrath has earned three goals, four assists and 349 penalty minutes.

Malmquist, 24, signs with the Fuel after he began the 2020-21 season with the Kansas City Mavericks. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward spent the 2019-20 season with the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers where he tallied eight goals and 19 assists in 45 games. Prior to turning pro, Malmquist skated in a total of 150 NCAA games for the University of Notre Dame, helping the Irish to back-to-back Big Ten Championships as well as the Big Ten Regular Season Championship in 2017-18.

