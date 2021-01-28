Solar Bears unable to solve Cooley in 3-0 loss to Everblades

January 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (6-6-1-0) peppered Florida Everblades (11-4-0-0) netminder Devin Cooley with 35 shots, but the rookie goaltender turned aside all attempts to earn his first professional shutout, as Orlando fell by a 3-0 score to Florida on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

Alec Marsh scored the eventual game-winner for Florida at 2:30 of the second period, and Michael Huntebrinker added a goal at 10:36 to give the Everblades a 2-0 lead.

Huntebrinker added an assist on Levko Koper's empty-net goal at 18:29 of the third period.

Garret Sparks took the loss for Orlando with 34 stops on 36 shots.

NOTABLES:

Mark Auk saw his five-game assist streak (6a) since joining the Solar Bears come to an end

Patrick McNally led Orlando with six shots on goal

THREE STARS:

1) Devin Cooley - FLA

2) Michael Huntebrinker - FLA

3) Alex Marsh - FLA

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears visit the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time this season when they play at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, Jan. 29 at 7:05 p.m. Orlando is back on home ice to host the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. for a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2021

Solar Bears unable to solve Cooley in 3-0 loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.