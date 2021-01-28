Solar Bears unable to solve Cooley in 3-0 loss to Everblades
January 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (6-6-1-0) peppered Florida Everblades (11-4-0-0) netminder Devin Cooley with 35 shots, but the rookie goaltender turned aside all attempts to earn his first professional shutout, as Orlando fell by a 3-0 score to Florida on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.
Alec Marsh scored the eventual game-winner for Florida at 2:30 of the second period, and Michael Huntebrinker added a goal at 10:36 to give the Everblades a 2-0 lead.
Huntebrinker added an assist on Levko Koper's empty-net goal at 18:29 of the third period.
Garret Sparks took the loss for Orlando with 34 stops on 36 shots.
NOTABLES:
Mark Auk saw his five-game assist streak (6a) since joining the Solar Bears come to an end
Patrick McNally led Orlando with six shots on goal
THREE STARS:
1) Devin Cooley - FLA
2) Michael Huntebrinker - FLA
3) Alex Marsh - FLA
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears visit the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time this season when they play at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, Jan. 29 at 7:05 p.m. Orlando is back on home ice to host the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. for a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 28, 2021
- Solar Bears unable to solve Cooley in 3-0 loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears unable to solve Cooley in 3-0 loss to Everblades
- Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Michael Prapavessis
- Solar Bears Sign Zack Andrusiak
- ECHL Postpones Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits Games for Friday and Saturday
- ECHL Postpones Tonight's Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits Game