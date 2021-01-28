ECHL Transactions - January 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 28, 2021:

Allen:

Delete Mason Bergh, F suspended by team

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Indy:

Add Dylan Malmquist, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Patrick McGrath, F loaned to Rochester

Rapid City:

Delete Griffin Luce, D loaned to Rochester

Tulsa:

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Justin Taylor, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Gregg Burmaster, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Wheeling:

Add Matt Alfaro, F activated from reserve

Add Mike Pelech, F activated from reserve

Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve

