ECHL Transactions - January 28
January 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 28, 2021:
Allen:
Delete Mason Bergh, F suspended by team
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Indy:
Add Dylan Malmquist, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Patrick McGrath, F loaned to Rochester
Rapid City:
Delete Griffin Luce, D loaned to Rochester
Tulsa:
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Justin Taylor, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Gregg Burmaster, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Wheeling:
Add Matt Alfaro, F activated from reserve
Add Mike Pelech, F activated from reserve
Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 28, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - January 28 - ECHL
- Fuel Announce Two Roster Moves - Indy Fuel
- Third Wave of Promotional Nights Announced - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears unable to solve Cooley in 3-0 loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.