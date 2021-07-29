Third Time Is Not the Charm in Charleston

July 29, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Marlin Willis

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Marlin Willis(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies pitching staff held the RiverDogs scoreless for five-consecutive innings, but it wasn't enough, as the Fireflies ceded a bases-loaded walk in the 10th to drop their third consecutive in walk-off fashion, 4-3 Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.

The Fireflies (36-38) drew a walk in the 10th, but were unable to score the go-ahead run from second as Nomar Rojas (W, 1-0) held the visiting team scoreless. Then, Alika Williams started the home half off with a sacrifice bunt to move the game-winning run to third for the Riverdogs (53-21). After Patrick Smith (L, 2-3) intentionally walked the bases loaded to set-up a force out at home, he walked Logan Driscoll on a full count to end the game.

Juan Carlos Negret came up with a pair of outs and the bases loaded while Columbia was trailing 3-0 in the sixth. The right fielder skied a ball to the left field wall and the double that resulted cleared the bases to tie the game.

Charleston was able to tag a trio of runs off of Adrian Alcantara, who got the no-decision while tossing Columbia's first quality start of the year. It marks just the fourth start where a Fireflies starter has worked through six innings. The righty allowed a run in the first, third and fourth before retiring the last six batters he faced in order to hand the ball to the bullpen in a tie game.

The Fireflies renew their rivalry with the RiverDogs tomorrow evening at 7:05 pm at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. Brooks Conrad give the ball to RHP Cruz Noriega (4-2, 3.36 ERA) and the RiverDogs will go with southpaw Ian Seymour (1-0, 2.25 ERA).

Following this trek to Charleston, the Fireflies will play 12 games in 13 days at Segra Park beginning Augusta 3. During that period, they will play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Fayetteville Woodpeckers. During the stretch, the team will celebrate Copa De La Diversión, the 13th in the Upside Down and Faith and Family Night. For tickets, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.