Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at 7:05 pm at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. Righty Adrian Alcantara (4-4, 5.00 ERA) gets the nod for the Fireflies and RHP Taj Bradley (9-3, 1.96) toes the rubber for Charleston.

Following this trek to Charleston, the Fireflies will play 12 games in 13 days at Segra Park beginning Augusta 3. During that period, they will play the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Fayetteville Woodpeckers. During the stretch, the team will celebrate Copa De La Diversión, the 13th in the Upside Down and Faith and Family Night. For tickets, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES LOSE IN WALK-OFF FASHION FOR SECOND STRAIGHT NIGHT: The Fireflies grabbed a late lead in Wednesday night's game at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark, but they weren't able to hold onto it and fell to the RiverDogs 3-2.Walter Pennington (L, 3-2) struggled in this one, allowing a run in each of his two innings against the RiverDogs, including a sacrifice fly to Alika Williams with the bases loaded in the ninth to score Matt Dyer and end the ballgame. The bottom of the Fireflies order was due up to start off the eighth. Rubendy Jaquez led off with a 2-1 base knock to left to set the table for Burle Dixon. The speedster muscled a triple over the head of right fielder Diego Infante to score Jaquez and tie the game 1-1. During the next at-bat, RiverDogs reliever Angel Felipe (W, 2-0) threw a pitch to the backstop that allowed Dixon to scurry home and give Columbia their first lead of the evening.

STERLING STARTERS: Since last Tuesday, the starting rotation has been dominant in their last 10 contests. Starters have maintained a 2-0 record to pair with a 2.38 ERA in 41.2 innings. The swing and miss stuff has been there for the group as well, who has punched out 49 batters in the abbreviated stint.

REBOUNDING WITH STYLE: Last week, starter Anderson Paulino rebounded from his worst start of the season against Myrtle Beach. The righty allowed nine runs and 11 hits in the outing, both of which are season highs in that start on the road. He returned to Segra Park with a career-high seven strikeouts in five two-hit innings where Paulino did not allow a run to score. He kept the trend going with six no-hit innings in relief to start off the doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. He's now allowed two hits in his last 11 innings on the bump.

SAVING GRACE: After a tough start to the season, Zack Phillips has turned things around in his last few outings with the Fireflies. Yesterday, Phillips earned his first save of the year with two scoreless innings of relief work. He has now only allowed one earned run in his last six innings (1.50 ERA) to drop his season ERA to 3.65. He began July giving up five runs in four innings. Phillips started the season in Quad Cities where he had a 7.2 inning scoreless streak before he was sent to Columbia.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Dating back to last Saturday, July 17, the Fireflies have five doubleheaders in 14 days. After last night's twin bill, that pushes the Fireflies to six games since Thursday. Their pair of doubleheaders next week puts them at 18 games in 15 days with the two travel days.

ON THE PODIUM: Following the Major League All-Star Break, and at the half-way point of the 2021 Low-A East season, it's a good time to highlight a few individuals who are making a name for themselves around the league. Outfielder Juan Carlos Negret is proving to be one of the best sluggers in the league, pacing the Low-A East with 18 homers and tallying the third-most RBI, with 50 so far this season. Tolbert is tied with the most steals for anyone in the League. He has 34 already this year. On the mound, two pitchers have really contributed in a big way for Columbia. Cruz Noriega's 3.36 ERA is the third-lowest for any qualifying arm in the league, and although the southpaw, Emilio Marquez, has not worked enough innings this year for his 1.34 ERA to count in that category, he has punched out the sixth most batters of any individual in the Low-A East, fanning 67 opponents in 47 innings this season.

