Kids Run the Bases Is Back at Segra Park

July 29, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies are partnering with Flight Adventure Park to bring Kids Run the Bases back to Segra Park following each Sunday home contest remaining in the 2021 season.

As the Fireflies continue to navigate the 2021 season under MLB and CDC guidelines, kids are now allowed to return to the field after games once the field has been fully cleared of players and field staff to take a lap around the base paths. Flight Adventure Park will present the promotion for the four remaining Sunday home games: August 8 and 15 and September 5 and 19. Every child who runs the bases will receive a free 30-minute jump pass to Flight Adventure Park as they cross home plate.

"Segra Park is a place that is fun for the whole family and kids being able to run the same bases as the players has always been an integral part of that," said Fireflies Director of Marketing Ashlie DeCarlo. "Kids run the bases is a fan favorite and we are excited to be able to bring it back for the remainder of the 2021 season."

All Fireflies Sunday home games begin at 5:05pm. For tickets to any of the four remaining Sunday games, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

