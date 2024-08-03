Third Straight High Scoring Affair Results in Ems' Loss

Everett, WA - The Emeralds dropped another high scoring game by a final score of 7-11. The two teams have now combined for 67 runs over the last 3 games. Everett now holds a 3-1 series lead and the Ems will have to sweep the weekend games if they want to leave Everett with a series split.

The Ems jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. After the first 2 batters were retired, Bryce Eldridge ripped a single up the middle. That brought up Sabin Ceballos in his 3rd game for the Emeralds. He has been off to an incredible start for Eugene, and he belted his 2nd home run as an Emerald to give Eugene the early advantage. It was a no-doubt shot for the former Oregon Duck, as the baseball had an exit velocity of 104 MPH.

In the bottom of the 2nd the frogs were able to jump out in front with a 3-run 2nd inning. The Emeralds had a chance to turn an inning ending double play, but Bryce Eldridge wasn't able to hang onto the baseball which brought home Lazaro Montes on the play. The very next batter, Freuddy Batista, hit his 6th home run of the year to give Everett the 1-run lead.

Eugene answered back with a run of their own in the top of the 3rd inning. Alex Suarez started off the inning with a single and a couple of batters later Bryce Eldridge ripped a single up the middle to score Suarez and tie up the game. Disaster struck however for the Ems in the bottom half of the 3rd. Everett put up a 5 spot to take a 5-run lead. After an error on Cole Foster to put runners on 1st and 2nd with 1-out, the Frogs proceeded to hit 6 straight singles that resulted in 5 runs. The one positive for Eugene was Vaun Brown had a great outfield assist on the 1st single of that streak to throw Michael Arroyo out at the plate. The inning finally ended when starter Cesar Perdomo struck out Arroyo to end the frame.

Eugene had a scoreless 4th inning and in the bottom of the fourth Josh Hood led off the inning with a leadoff home run. Perdomo walked Jared Sundstrom and struck out Montes before his night came to an end. Perdomo's day came to an end after 3.1 innings on the mound. He allowed 9 hits and 9 runs, however just 1 of those 9 runs was earned as the Emeralds committed 3 errors in the early innings. Austin Strickland came into the game after Perdomo and got a double-play to send the game to the 5th.

Trailing 9-3 heading into the 5th, the Emeralds offense was able to cut the lead to just 2 runs. Quinn McDaniel led off the inning with a solo home run on the first pitch he saw for a club leading 11 homers this year. Jonah Cox singled and Bryce Eldridge singled immediately after. There was a double-steal to put both runners in scoring position with just 1-out. Charlie Szykowny hit a double that scored both runs and Luke Shliger hit a double to score Szycowny a couple of batters later.

It felt like the momentum had swung back in favor of the Emeralds, but in the bottom of the 5th Gabriel Moncada tallied his 3rd and 4th RBI's of the night to give Everett the 11-7 lead. It proved to be the last runs of the night for either team as that score held as the final. Everett only had 1 hit in the final 3 innings while Eugene was held hitless over the final 4 frames.

Offense has been the name of the game here the past few nights, as these two teams have combined for 67 runs the last 3 games. Eugene is now 1-3 to start the 12-game road-trip, and the pressure is now on to take the 2 remaining games of the series.

First pitch tomorrow night is set for 7:05 P.M with Esmerlin Vinicio making his 2nd start of the year.

