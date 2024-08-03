Gabriel Moncada Marvelous in 11-7 Frogs' Win

August 3, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Gabriel Moncada's career-high four RBIs and a 378-foot two-run home run from Freuddy Batista powered the AquaSox to an 11-7 Funko Friday victory in front of 2,730 fans on BSA Scout Night at Funko Field.

Trailing 2-0 early in the game, Everett overtook the lead from Eugene in the bottom of the second inning. Lazaro Montes singled, Caleb Cali walked, and Bill Knight plated the Frogs' first run by reaching on an error. One batter later, Batista demolished a baseball, sending a deep drive over the left field wall to jump ahead 3-2.

The scoring for Everett would not slow down in the bottom of the third inning. Tied with a trio of runs apiece, Michael Arroyo walked, Josh Hood reached on an error, and Montes knocked his second single to start a hitting rally. Cali hit an RBI single to regain the lead, and Hunter Fitz-Gerald hit an RBI single to further Everett's lead. Bill Knight smacked an RBI single, and Batista tallied his second hit to load the bases with two outs.

Delivering the biggest damage in the bottom of the third inning was Moncada, who plated a pair of runs by hitting a line drive single to center field. Leading 8-3, the AquaSox added their ninth run in the bottom of the fourth inning as Josh Hood smashed his 12th home run of the season over the manual scoreboard in right center field.

Eugene trimmed the Frogs' lead to two runs in the top of the fifth inning, but the AquaSox would get those runs right back in the bottom half of the frame. Everett loaded the bases as Fitz-Gerald singled, Knight reached on an error, and Batista walked. Coming through yet again was Moncada, who smacked his second two-run single of the night to give the Frogs an 11-7 lead. Moncada concluded the game with a pair of hits and a single-game career-high four RBIs.

The AquaSox bullpen held down the rest of the game, throwing a scoreless final four innings to secure the Frogs' 11-7 victory. Jimmy Kingsbury threw three spotless innings, allowing zero hits and zero walks while striking out five Emeralds, and Holden Laws threw a hitless and walk-free ninth inning with one strikeout to lock down the game.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow night is Frogstock and yet another fireworks night at Funko Field! Come join us for the grooviest game of the season as the AquaSox take the field in rad psychedelic-themed jerseys. We will also be playing your favorite mix of old-school hits! During the game, we will be auctioning the groovy jerseys in-ballpark only! Bidding ends at the first pitch in the top of the sixth inning. Immediately following the conclusion of our game against the Eugene Emeralds, we will illuminate the Everett skyline with a marvelous fireworks extravaganza courtesy of K&H Printing! Swing for the fences on your Saturday night and get your tickets now!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.