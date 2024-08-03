Indians Club Three Home Runs in 6-4 Loss to Hops

August 3, 2024

Spokane Indians







Hillsboro raced out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as they defeated the Indians, 6-4, in front of 4,864 fans at Avista Stadium for Fireworks Night presented by Avista and KHQ. Despite the loss, Spokane still boasts a 23-11 record in the second half and the team's 61-37 overall mark is 10.5 games better than second-place Vancouver (50-47).

TOP PERFORMERS

Kyle Karros did a little bit of everything with three hits, one home run, and a handful of highlight-reel plays at third base. The 22-year-old out of UCLA continues to pace the Northwest League in all three triple crown categories (.324, 13 HR, 66 RBI) while also topping the circuit in slugging (.508), OPS (.907), hits (120), doubles (25), and total bases (188).

Cole Carrigg finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and his 10th home run of the season. Last year's 65th overall pick is one of just two players in the NWL with 10+ homers and 30+ stolen bases (Quinn McDaniel). The former San Diego State standout also leads the league in triples (9) while ranking among the top five in average (.287), OPS (.841), hits (95), and total bases (158).

Bryant Betancourt connected on solo shot in the fourth inning - his 11th of the season and third in his last six games.

Southpaw Mason Green provided four scoreless innings of relief to lower his ERA to 3.08 in

