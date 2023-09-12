Third Annual 'Fayetteville Holiday Lights' Returning to Segra Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers will host the third annual Fayetteville Holiday Lights for 16 nights at Segra Stadium. The event will take place December 8-23, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night.

Fayetteville Holiday Lights welcomes guests to admire tens of thousands of holiday lights around Segra Stadium, with displays on the concourse, a path of walk-through lights on the field, and more. Fans can look forward to different themes and promotions each night, such as fireworks, giveaways, movie nights, and Holiday markets. Every night, patrons can meet and take pictures with Santa, hunt for elves around the ballpark, and get creative with free holiday crafts.

2023 Fayetteville Holiday Lights Schedule:

Dec. 8 - Opening Night with Fireworks

Dec. 9 - Snow Globe Giveaway

Dec. 10 - Movie Night

Dec. 11 - Military Monday with discounted tickets for active-duty and retired military

Dec. 12 - Teacher Tuesday with discounted tickets for teachers and school administration

Dec. 13 - Waggin' Wednesday

Dec. 14 - Mele Kalikimaka Hawaiian Night

Dec. 15 - Movie Night and a Holiday Market

Dec. 16 - Holiday Market Night

Dec. 17 - Princess Night and a Holiday Market

Dec. 18 - Military Monday with discounted tickets for active-duty and retired military

Dec. 19 - Teacher Tuesday with discounted tickets for teachers and school administration

Dec. 20 - Woodpeckers Wednesday and Waggin' Wednesday

Dec. 21 - Ugly Sweater Party

Dec. 22 - Fireworks Friday

Dec. 23 - Family Night

Not only will Fayetteville Holiday Lights give joy to families during the holiday season, but it will give back to the community as well. Community members and organizations can participate in the "Trees for Charity" portion of the event. Organizations can purchase a tree for $200 (which includes a six-foot live tree and tree stand) and partner with a local 501(c)(3) non-profit of their choice to decorate the tree for display during the duration of Fayetteville Holiday Lights. Throughout the event, spectators will vote on the best decorated tree and cash prizes will be awarded to the three non-profits with the most votes, courtesy of the Woodpeckers Foundation. To learn more or purchase a tree, visit the following link: https://form.jotform.com/fayettevillewoodpeckers/trees-for-charity

Tickets for Fayetteville Holiday Lights are available now. Adult tickets are $10, and children's tickets (ages 3-12) are $8 when bought in advance. Day of tickets will be an additional $2. Organizations have the opportunity to fundraise with personalized ticket links, or enjoy ticket discounts for groups of 15 or more. To purchase tickets for Fayetteville Holiday Lights or for more information on the event, visit https://www.milb.com/fayetteville or call the front office at (910) 339-1989.

