Mudcats Play Game 1 of North Division Playoffs Tonight

September 12, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats host the Down East Wood Ducks tonight in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Carolina League North Division playoffs at Five County Stadium. Tonight's playoff game in Zebulon, N.C. begins at 6:30 p.m.; the Five County Stadium gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's playoff matchup start at $10.00 and are on sale now at carolinamudcats.com/playoffs. Tickets are additionally available by visiting the Five County Stadium front office or by calling (919) 269-2287.

Following Wednesday's scheduled off-day, the series will continue on Thursday, September 14 with Game 2 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C. If necessary, Game 3 would also be played in Kinston, N.C. on Friday, September 15.

The format for the Carolina League playoffs consists of two teams per division (North and South) in a best-of-3 Division series, followed by a best-of-3 Championship series. The four playoff participants per league are the winners of each division from both halves based on the best winning percentage of each half.

The Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers) won the North Division's first half title with a record of 37-24; the Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers) won the second half title with a record of 39-25. Additionally, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) won the South Division's first half title with a record of 39-26; the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) won the second half title with a record of 39-26.

The Mudcats snapped a drought of 13 consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance by clinching the Carolina League North second half title on 9/7 with a 5-1 victory in Salem. The victory clinched Carolina's first post-season berth since 2008 when they lost to the Mississippi Braves in the Southern League Championship Series. The Mudcats last won a league title in 2003 when they won the Southern League Championship. The Mudcats additionally won the 1995 Southern League title and have won two league titles in franchise history. The Mudcats transitioned to the Carolina League in 2012, making this current trip the team's first Carolina League playoff appearance in franchise history.

Live game video of tonight's playoff game at Five County Stadium will be broadcast for free via the Bally Live App and via MiLB.tv (and the MiLB First Pitch App) through paid subscription. An accompanying live audio broadcast will be available for free through www.carolinamudcats.com/media and the MiLB First Pitch App. Live video will not be available for game played in Kinston, N.C.

Full and half season ticket packages, as well as renewals for suite reservations, the DRB Homes Sky Lounge and additional fun group options for the 2024 season are available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.twitter.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 12, 2023

Mudcats Play Game 1 of North Division Playoffs Tonight - Carolina Mudcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.