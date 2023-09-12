Flannel Fest - a 90s Outfield Music Festival Comes to SRP Park

September 12, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Single A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves are excited to announce that SRP Park will host a new event this Fall Flannel Fest - A 90s Outfield Music Festival" on Saturday, October 21st, 2023.

The lineup for Flannel Fest is as follows:

Black Daze, the Ultimate Soundgarden Tribute

Rooster, a tribute to Alice in Chains

Corduroy, the Pearl Jam experience

The first band will take the stage at 1pm, with gates to SRP Park opening at Noon. The show will open with Black Daze and Rooster each playing a 60-minute set, followed by a 90-minute set from Corduroy.

"As we hit the offseason at SRP Park we are continuing to look for new content to bring to entertain the CSRA and are excited to host Flannel Fest," stated Tom Denlinger, SRP Park Vice President. "We look forward to packing the outfield of SRP Park for an afternoon of great music and fun!"

Tickets will go on-sale at 10am Friday, September 15th at the SRP Park Box Office (187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta) or online by visiting www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. General Admission tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event. Children 3 and under will be Free. GreenJackets Season Seat Holders & Sponsors will receive a special presale code prior to general on-sale.

Ticket pricing is $30 for a General Admission ticket. General admission ticket goers can enjoy the show from the field as well as the seating bowl. The stage will be located in centerfield.

VIP tickets - which include appetizers & snacks, drinks (beer & wine) & access to the covered E-Z-GO VIP area - will be available for $75 each and up in advance and $100 at the gate while supplies last. VIP will be located in the E-Z-GO Picnic Patio with private access to the TaxSlayer Terrace as well as Field Access. VIP will be 21 and over area for this event.

Parking in Riverside Village for Flannel Fest will be $5. Parking can be pre-purchased online when purchasing tickets at GreenJacketsbaseball.com, or at the SRP Park Box Office.

Make sure to put this new event, Flannel Fest, on your calendar for Saturday, October 21st and join us at SRP Park!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.