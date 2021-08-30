The Wind Surge Win First Propeller Series

WICHITA, KS - After a rain delay paused the start time for two hours, the Wichita Wind Surge earned a Propeller Series trophy after an 8-6 game six victory over the Drillers.

The rain delay did not seem to slow down both offenses as the Surge and Drillers combined for six runs over the first four innings. Tulsa got things started in the top of the first with an RBI single from Kody Hoese and a sacrifice fly from Devin Mann. The Wind Surge cut the lead in half in their first plate appearances with a solo home run. Austin Martin crushed a 1-0 pitch to the opposite field and onto the concourse in right field. The long shot in the first was Martin's second home run in as many games and his third of the season.

In the second inning, Wichita tied the game up with a hit and run situation. After Leobaldo Cabrera drew a walk in his appearance, Aaron Whitefield drove him home with a line drive shot that just stayed in fair territory by the third base bag and rolled all the way to the left field wall. Running before the pitch was thrown, Cabrera was able to sprint home all the way from first and Whitefield landed safely at second for his 9th double of the season.

The Drillers took the lead right back in the fourth off a two-RBI double from Clayton Daniel. The Wind Surge fired back with five runs over the next two frames to take a 7-4 lead heading into the final innings. In the fifth inning with two on, the Surge ripped back-to-back-to-back RBI singles to jump out to their first lead of the game. Spencer Steer started off the rally with a single on a soft, ground ball to the third baseman, driving Bechtold in from third. Austin Martin followed Steer up with a rocket up the middle to score Whitefield from third and tie the game. Roy Morales made it three straight with a blooper to right field that dropped in between the first baseman and the right field, giving Wichita a 5-4 advantage for the first time today.

Two solo home runs in the bottom of the sixth extended the Surge lead to three runs. Leobaldo Cabrera continued his hot hitting with a leadoff homer to the right field bullpen for his 9th of the season. Like Martin, Cabrera homered last night as well for Wichita for another back-to-back home run games. Caleb Hamilton then closed out the inning with a deep shot that narrowly cleared the center field wall. Hamilton, who had been in the midst of a seven game hitless streak, picked up a much-needed hit in a big way with his 8th long ball of the season.

Wichita added more run in the bottom of the eighth off a sacrifice fly from D.J. Burt that allowed Cabrera to score after a leadoff triple. Tulsa scored two in the ninth to bring the tying runner to the plate with two outs, but Jordan Gore came out of the bullpen to strikeout the final batter and the Surge earned a series split and a Propeller Series trophy.

Austin Schulfer pitched 5.0 innings in the rain in his 21st start of the season. Schulfer allowed four runs on five hits and struck out four in his outing. Adam Lau pitched a scoreless and hitless 1.2 innings of relief as the first call to the bullpen. Evan Sisk followed in his footsteps with a scoreless inning of relief.

NOTES: Wichita now leads the division by five games over Arkansas and Tulsa, and still lead the Frisco RoughRiders for first place in the league.

COMING UP: Wichita will hit the road one more time this season for a six game series against the Arkansas Travelers. First pitch is set for 7:10 pm from Little Rock, AR in game one. Wichita took four of six in their last trip to Little Rock back in late July. RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

