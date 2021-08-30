Escaping "The Wolff" ... 'Hounds Win, 4-3

August 30, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release







The RockHounds used five pitchers and a baker's dozen hits to defeat the Missions, 4-3, Sunday evening at Nelson Wolff Stadium (a.k.a. "The Wolff") in San Antonio.

Max Schuemann (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) led the 13-hit attack, which included five players with two or more hits, as the 'Hounds gained a split of the six-game series in the Alamo City.

Schuemann went 3-for-5 (with a double, a run and an RBI) to extend his on-base streak to 22 games and Devin Foyle, Jonah Bride, JJ Schwarz and Kyle McCann each had two hits in the win.

Schwarz singled to lead off the second and scored the game's first run on Edwin Diaz's single to right field. Schuemann, Foyle and Bride (RBI) opened the third with consecutive singles to make the score 2-0 and Foyle scored on an error by third baseman Olivier Basabe to put the 'Hounds on top, 3-0. Basabe would atone for the error, sending a double to left field and scoring the Missions' first run on a single from Esteury Ruiz.

McCann singled to lead off the fourth and scored on Schuemann's single to left field and Basabe countered with a two-run in the last of the fifth, bringing the Missions to within 4-3. From there, both bullpens pitched scoreless baseball as the 'Hounds gained the series split.

With scheduled starter Brady Feigl promoted to (Triple-A) Las Vegas, the RockHounds "pitched by committee," with Aiden McIntyre (start), Jesus Zambrano (win), Jack Weisenburger (hold), Austin Briggs (hold) and Montana DuRapau (save) taking the mound. Briggs and DuRapau, in particular, were outstanding, each pitching two scoreless innings (all with the score 4-3) to close the game.

Kibbles & Bits

Max Schuemann, who is now hitting .347 (in 40 games) since joining the RockHounds from (High-A) Lansing in mid-July, continues to be one of the best ... if not THE best ... stories of the season. The numbers speak for themselves, and they speak LOUDLY.

Max has reached base in 22 straight games (with hits in 21 of the 23 games) ... with a .449 batting average with a .519 on-base percentage.

*He has also hit in 16-of-his-last-17 games, batting .479 with a .532 OBP. *

Next Game: Tuesday, August 31

RockHounds vs. Frisco RoughRiders

First of a six-game series and homestand

First Pitch at 6:30

Two-for-One Tickets with a coupon from Baskin-Robbins

Probable Starters

RH Jared Koenig (LH, 5-4, 2.98)

Back at Rocky Town: Tuesday, August 31 through Sunday, September 5

A six-game homestand, hosting the Frisco RoughRiders. Highlights include:

Thirsty Thursday ( September 2) ... Matamoscas Adult Jerseys (Friday, September 3) ... and Saturday night fireworks (September 4).

