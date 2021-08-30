6 Games to Exchange Ticket Vouchers

Still hanging on to a Springfield Cardinals ticket voucher or a rain check ticket? You have six more beautiful September days to exchange those vouchers for seats to a 2021 Cardinals game at Hammons Field!

Whether your voucher is from this season (including rainouts), the cancelled 2020 season or the final game of 2019, next week is the last week to use those vouchers and maximize your summer experience with the Cardinals.

Our final six home dates are Tuesday, September 7 through Sunday, September 12 and include four more giveaways AND four more fireworks nights, plus all of your favorite weekly promos! For a full list of what's coming up this homestand, visit www.springfieldcardinals.com/promotions or check out the list below.

Vouchers can be redeemed at the Hammons Field box office before the day of the game or the day of the game you'd like to attend, based on availability.

Fans with questions can call 417-863-0395 and 417-863-2143.

Box Office Hours:

M-F: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

M-F (Gamedays): 9:00 a.m. - End of Game

SAT (Gamedays only): 10:00 a.m. - End of Game

SUN (Gamedays only): 4 hours prior to first pitch - End of Game

The final homestand of the season:

Tuesday, September 7, 6:35 p.m. -- Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day / Happy Half-Hour

Wednesday, September 8, 6:35 p.m. -- Purina Woof Wednesday / Happy Half-Hour

Thursday, September 9, 7:05 p.m. -- Loren Cook Company Vintage Springfield Cardinals Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000 Fans) / Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night / Final Homestand Fireworks, presented by Burrell's Be Well Community / Happy Half-Hour

Friday, September 10, 7:05 p.m. -- Mercy 15-Year Team Commemorative Artwork Canvas Giveaway (2,000 Fans) / Final Homestand Friday Fireworks / Happy Half-Hour

Saturday, September 11, 6:05 p.m. -- St. Louis Cardinals 1985 N.L. Champions Mystery Player Replica Ring Giveaway (2,000 Fans) / Final Homestand Fireworks / Happy Half-Hour

Sunday, September 12, 6:05 p.m. -- Aaron Sachs & Associates Super Soft Cardinals Shirt Giveaway (2,000 Fans) / Fan Appreciation Day Free Voucher for 2022 Springfield Cardinals Game (All Fans) / Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / Kids Run the Bases / Happy Half-Hour

