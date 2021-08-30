Propeller Series Recap

In the first installment of the Propeller Series, the winner of the annual series came down to the final game with the Wichita Wind Surge coming out on top after an 8-6 victory Sunday afternoon. Though the Drillers held a one-game series lead coming into today's game, the Wind Surge were able to tie the series at 15 games a piece and force the tiebreak rule to come into play. The rule states that if the series was even in games due to the season-long series being 30 games in total, the winner of the final game would be claimed as the Propeller Series champions.

Even though the record states the series ending in a 15-15 tie, Wichita had been the dominant team all season long in almost every statistical category. The Wind Surge bats collected 236 hits and scored 154 runs while driving in 145 RBIs. The power was in favor of the Surge bats during the series as they had more extra-base hits over the course of the 30 games, picking up 33 doubles, 2 triples, and slamming 47 home runs on the Tulsa pitching staff.

Wichita also did their part defensively and on the mound. The pitching staff allowed just 136 runs on 206 hits over the season series. The Drillers only drove in 127 RBIs during the series. Wichita pitching limited the big time hitting as Tulsa only had 32 doubles, 1 triple, and 34 home runs over the 30 games.

The Wind Surge and Drillers were neck and neck for first place in the division for most of the series. After today's victory, Wichita leads by five games over Tulsa who is in a tie for second place with Arkansas. The Wind Surge also lead the league by four games over the Frisco RoughRiders.

