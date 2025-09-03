The Stunner in Steeltown: Cinematic Recap Presented by SiriusXM

Published on September 3, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Relive the Labour Day Classic as the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats face off in one of the CFL's greatest rivalries. From big plays to unforgettable moments, this cinematic recap presented by SiriusXM captures the intensity.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.