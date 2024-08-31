The Red White Championship Game Is Set

August 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Red White Championship Game is set!

The annual Red White Championship game has been set!

It all comes down to this as Team Falloon faces off against Team Grabner for the Chiefs Cup!

Team Falloon (Red) is led by returners Armstrong, Harrington, Crampton, Schoettler, and Cowan. Team Grabner (White) is led by returners Ekström, Král, Martin, McIsaac, and Michaluk.

Team Ference will play Team Yamamoto in the 3rd vs 4th place game at 8:30 AM, prior to the Red White Game.

Both games are free and open to the public to attend. Parking at Spokane Arena lots will be monitored and charged due to other events in the surrounding area.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.