2024 Neely Cup: Championship Recap

August 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - Team Bjorkstrand won the 2024 Neely Cup championship after a comeback 5-4 win against Team Mahon on Saturday night in Sherwood.

Team Bjorkstrand forward Josh Zakreski led the Neely Cup with ten goals and 16 total points, followed closely behind by Hudson Darby with ten points, and Carsyn Dyck, Caden Leibel, and Ryan Miller of Team Mahon who each netted eight points throughout the week.

Game format consists of a 25-minute running clock period, followed by a ten-minute three-on-three. The winner of each 25-minute game and each three-on-three game receives two points in the standings, allowing for a team to pick up a maximum of six points each day. For the consolation and championship games, the game will be decided after two 25-minute periods, with a five-minute overtime period and shootout round if necessary.

The four teams, named after Winterhawks alumni Oliver Bjorkstrand, Chase De Leo, Joe Mahon, and Brett Ponich, are made up by 75 prospective Winterhawks. Teams include a mix of veteran talent with newly drafted prospects and several camp invites as well.

Game One: Team Mahon (4) defeats Team De Leo (0)

Scoring Summary:

4:34 - Team Mahon - Becker Wenkus from Caden Leibel and Kayd Ruedig

10:57 - Team Mahon - Ryan Miller

12:08 - Team Mahon - Carsyn Dyck from Owen Chapman and Josh Gravistin

14:57 - Team Mahon - Luke Wilfley from Ryan Miller and Miller Wenkus

Game Two: Team Mahon (2) defeats Team De Leo (1)

Scoring Summary:

1:39 - Team De Leo - Jordan Duguay from Jordin St. Louis and Dawson Norene

9:25 - Team Mahon - Carsyn Dyck from Owen Chapman

24:26 - Team Mahon - Carsyn Dyck from Becker Wenkus and Miller Wenkus

Game Three (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Mahon (3) ties Team De Leo (3)

Scoring Summary:

0:14 - Team De Leo - Tyson Yaremko from Carter Sotheran

3:20 - Team Mahon - Tate Hanson from Caden Leibel and Cameron Jacobson

4:07 - Team Mahon - Caden Leibel from Cameron Jacobson

7:23 - Team Mahon - Owen Chapman

8:52 - Team De Leo - Kyle McDonough from Tyson Yaremko and Carter Sotheran (extra attacker)

9:49 - Team De Leo - Carter Sotheran from Jordan Duguay and Kyle McDonough (extra attacker)

Game Four: Team Bjorkstrand (4) defeats Team Ponich (2)

Scoring Summary:

1:08 - Team Bjorkstrand - Jordan Tran from Jackson Romeril

13:56 - Team Bjorkstrand - Josh Zakreski from David Hoy and Jordan Tran

21:03 - Team Ponich - Kyle Chyzowski from Nolan Dupont

22:41 - Team Bjorkstrand - Hudson Darby from Alex Thompson

23:16 - Team Ponich - Aidan Fischer from Teghan Mullin

24:56 - Team Bjorkstrand - Josh Zakreski from Hudson Darby (empty net)

Game Five: Team Bjorkstrand (3) defeats Team Ponich (1)

Scoring Summary:

4:23 - Team Bjorkstrand - Nikita Mikhailov from Evan Benoit

11:44 - Team Bjorkstrand - Josh Zakreski from David Hoy and Alex Thompson

14:35 - Team Bjorkstrand - Sawyer Latkowski from Nikita Mikhailov

18:23 - Team Ponich - Braeden Jockims

Game Six (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Bjorkstrand (4) defeats Team Ponich (1)

Scoring Summary:

0:23 - Team Bjorkstrand - Nikita Mikhailov from Hudson Darby

3:43 - Team Bjorkstrand - Josh Zakreski from Jordan Tran and Oscar Hicik

5:41 - Team Bjorkstrand - Hudson Darby from Marek Chaloupka

7:26 - Team Ponich - Nolan Dupont (penalty shot)

8:42 - Team Bjorkstrand - Jackson Romeril from Josh Zakreski and Jordan Tran

Third Place Game: Team Ponich (7) defeats Team De Leo (1)

First Period Scoring Summary:

8:34 - Team De Leo - Hunter Kapen from Jordin St. Louis and Cru Hanas

10:35 - Team Ponich - Tyson Jugnauth

18:42 - Team Ponich - Kaishu Shin from Teghan Mullin and Kade McLaughlin

21:42 - Team Ponich - Kaishu Shin

Second Period Scoring Summary:

2:17 - Team Ponich - Braeden Jockims from Kaishu Shin

7:18 - Team Ponich - Braeden Jockims from Nash Nicolay

13:53 - Team Ponich - Aidan Fisher from Kaishu Shin

19:53 - Team Ponich - Nash Nicolay from Aidan Fisher

Championship Game: Team Bjorkstrand (5) defeats Team Mahon (4)

First Period Scoring Summary:

7:40 - Team Bjorkstrand - Josh Zakreski from Liam Reed

16:39 - Team Mahon - Caden Leibel from Josh Gravistin

18:53 - Team Mahon - Owen Chapman from Carsyn Dyck

Second Period Scoring Summary:

1:32 - Team Mahon - Ryan Miller

5:21 - Team Bjorkstrand - Hudson Darby from David Hoy and Josh Zakreski

7:00 - Team Bjorkstrand - Evan Benoit from Griffin Darby and Nikita Mikhailov

8:31 - Team Bjorkstrand - David Hoy

8:53 - Team Bjorkstrand - Josh Zakreski from David Hoy

14:25 - Team Mahon - Luke Wilfley from Miller Wenkus and Ryder Thompson

Goaltending Stats

Team Bjorkstrand

#30 Oscar Hicik - 26/30 saves (60 mins)

#31 Nixon Mah - 36/40 saves (50 mins)

Team De Leo

#1 Micah Adams - 22/30 saves (50 mins)

#30 Sergio Davidson - 33/39 saves (50 mins)

Team Mahon

#1 Luke Brunen - did not dress

#30 Blake Clark - 25/29 saves (50 mins), one shutout

#31 Evan Hazelberg - 23/28 saves (60 mins)

Team Ponich

#1 Tyler DiCarlo - 32/41 saves (50 mins)

#1 Ondřej Štěbeták - 13/16 saves (25 mins)

#30 Marek Schlenker - did not dress

#31 Jan Špunar - 19/19 saves (25 mins)

