2024 Neely Cup: Championship Recap
August 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - Team Bjorkstrand won the 2024 Neely Cup championship after a comeback 5-4 win against Team Mahon on Saturday night in Sherwood.
Team Bjorkstrand forward Josh Zakreski led the Neely Cup with ten goals and 16 total points, followed closely behind by Hudson Darby with ten points, and Carsyn Dyck, Caden Leibel, and Ryan Miller of Team Mahon who each netted eight points throughout the week.
Game format consists of a 25-minute running clock period, followed by a ten-minute three-on-three. The winner of each 25-minute game and each three-on-three game receives two points in the standings, allowing for a team to pick up a maximum of six points each day. For the consolation and championship games, the game will be decided after two 25-minute periods, with a five-minute overtime period and shootout round if necessary.
The four teams, named after Winterhawks alumni Oliver Bjorkstrand, Chase De Leo, Joe Mahon, and Brett Ponich, are made up by 75 prospective Winterhawks. Teams include a mix of veteran talent with newly drafted prospects and several camp invites as well.
Game One: Team Mahon (4) defeats Team De Leo (0)
Scoring Summary:
4:34 - Team Mahon - Becker Wenkus from Caden Leibel and Kayd Ruedig
10:57 - Team Mahon - Ryan Miller
12:08 - Team Mahon - Carsyn Dyck from Owen Chapman and Josh Gravistin
14:57 - Team Mahon - Luke Wilfley from Ryan Miller and Miller Wenkus
Game Two: Team Mahon (2) defeats Team De Leo (1)
Scoring Summary:
1:39 - Team De Leo - Jordan Duguay from Jordin St. Louis and Dawson Norene
9:25 - Team Mahon - Carsyn Dyck from Owen Chapman
24:26 - Team Mahon - Carsyn Dyck from Becker Wenkus and Miller Wenkus
Game Three (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Mahon (3) ties Team De Leo (3)
Scoring Summary:
0:14 - Team De Leo - Tyson Yaremko from Carter Sotheran
3:20 - Team Mahon - Tate Hanson from Caden Leibel and Cameron Jacobson
4:07 - Team Mahon - Caden Leibel from Cameron Jacobson
7:23 - Team Mahon - Owen Chapman
8:52 - Team De Leo - Kyle McDonough from Tyson Yaremko and Carter Sotheran (extra attacker)
9:49 - Team De Leo - Carter Sotheran from Jordan Duguay and Kyle McDonough (extra attacker)
Game Four: Team Bjorkstrand (4) defeats Team Ponich (2)
Scoring Summary:
1:08 - Team Bjorkstrand - Jordan Tran from Jackson Romeril
13:56 - Team Bjorkstrand - Josh Zakreski from David Hoy and Jordan Tran
21:03 - Team Ponich - Kyle Chyzowski from Nolan Dupont
22:41 - Team Bjorkstrand - Hudson Darby from Alex Thompson
23:16 - Team Ponich - Aidan Fischer from Teghan Mullin
24:56 - Team Bjorkstrand - Josh Zakreski from Hudson Darby (empty net)
Game Five: Team Bjorkstrand (3) defeats Team Ponich (1)
Scoring Summary:
4:23 - Team Bjorkstrand - Nikita Mikhailov from Evan Benoit
11:44 - Team Bjorkstrand - Josh Zakreski from David Hoy and Alex Thompson
14:35 - Team Bjorkstrand - Sawyer Latkowski from Nikita Mikhailov
18:23 - Team Ponich - Braeden Jockims
Game Six (10-Minute 3-on-3): Team Bjorkstrand (4) defeats Team Ponich (1)
Scoring Summary:
0:23 - Team Bjorkstrand - Nikita Mikhailov from Hudson Darby
3:43 - Team Bjorkstrand - Josh Zakreski from Jordan Tran and Oscar Hicik
5:41 - Team Bjorkstrand - Hudson Darby from Marek Chaloupka
7:26 - Team Ponich - Nolan Dupont (penalty shot)
8:42 - Team Bjorkstrand - Jackson Romeril from Josh Zakreski and Jordan Tran
Third Place Game: Team Ponich (7) defeats Team De Leo (1)
First Period Scoring Summary:
8:34 - Team De Leo - Hunter Kapen from Jordin St. Louis and Cru Hanas
10:35 - Team Ponich - Tyson Jugnauth
18:42 - Team Ponich - Kaishu Shin from Teghan Mullin and Kade McLaughlin
21:42 - Team Ponich - Kaishu Shin
Second Period Scoring Summary:
2:17 - Team Ponich - Braeden Jockims from Kaishu Shin
7:18 - Team Ponich - Braeden Jockims from Nash Nicolay
13:53 - Team Ponich - Aidan Fisher from Kaishu Shin
19:53 - Team Ponich - Nash Nicolay from Aidan Fisher
Championship Game: Team Bjorkstrand (5) defeats Team Mahon (4)
First Period Scoring Summary:
7:40 - Team Bjorkstrand - Josh Zakreski from Liam Reed
16:39 - Team Mahon - Caden Leibel from Josh Gravistin
18:53 - Team Mahon - Owen Chapman from Carsyn Dyck
Second Period Scoring Summary:
1:32 - Team Mahon - Ryan Miller
5:21 - Team Bjorkstrand - Hudson Darby from David Hoy and Josh Zakreski
7:00 - Team Bjorkstrand - Evan Benoit from Griffin Darby and Nikita Mikhailov
8:31 - Team Bjorkstrand - David Hoy
8:53 - Team Bjorkstrand - Josh Zakreski from David Hoy
14:25 - Team Mahon - Luke Wilfley from Miller Wenkus and Ryder Thompson
Goaltending Stats
Team Bjorkstrand
#30 Oscar Hicik - 26/30 saves (60 mins)
#31 Nixon Mah - 36/40 saves (50 mins)
Team De Leo
#1 Micah Adams - 22/30 saves (50 mins)
#30 Sergio Davidson - 33/39 saves (50 mins)
Team Mahon
#1 Luke Brunen - did not dress
#30 Blake Clark - 25/29 saves (50 mins), one shutout
#31 Evan Hazelberg - 23/28 saves (60 mins)
Team Ponich
#1 Tyler DiCarlo - 32/41 saves (50 mins)
#1 Ondřej Štěbeták - 13/16 saves (25 mins)
#30 Marek Schlenker - did not dress
#31 Jan Špunar - 19/19 saves (25 mins)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from August 31, 2024
- The Red White Championship Game Is Set - Spokane Chiefs
- 2024 Neely Cup: Championship Recap - Portland Winterhawks
- 2023 First Round Picks Pushing for Spots in 2024/2025 - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Mike Johnston Named Slats Gill Sportsperson of the Year - Portland Winterhawks
- Assistant Coach Derrick Martin Adjusting To Life In Kelowna - Kelowna Rockets
- MacKenzie Feeling Healthy and Confident Heading into Season - Edmonton Oil Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.