2023 First Round Picks Pushing for Spots in 2024/2025

August 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Some fresh faces could be joining the Edmonton Oil Kings roster for the 2024/2025 season.

The players taken in the 2023 drafts in the WHL head into their 16-year-old seasons and look to earn their stripes in the WHL. For the Oil Kings, there's excitement surrounding their 2023 US Prospects Draft first-rounder Noa Ta'Amu, and WHL Prospects Draft first-rounder Joe Iginla who both lead strong 2008-born classes for the Oil Kings.

Ta'Amu, the third overall selection in the US Prospects draft, is in his second Oil Kings camp and said he learned that you need to make quicker decisions a the next level and he's bringing that to camp this year.

"I feel way more confident than I did last year," Ta'Amu said. "And all the new young guys, all great guys. Playing with them is a very great experience."

Iginla also enters his second Oil Kings camp after being the 13th overall pick in the WHL Prospects Draft. He said learning from last season, it was great to play against bigger and older players and figuring out how to still be effective.

Both players have professional sporting bloodlines, as Iginla's father Jarome played over 1600 NHL games, while Ta'Amu's father Ed was drafted to the NFL. Both players say that helped them adjust to this level and learn what it takes to be a high-level athlete.

Joe's brother Tij was recently an NHL first-round pick, and WHLer himself.

"It definitely helps," Iginla said. "I heard a lot about Tij's time his first year, so I try to really hear what he did and what to do and what not to do."

Both players said skating was something they worked on a lot over the summer as they look to make the team out of camp.

If Ta'Amu were to make the team, he said he's looking forward to one game in particular in November.

"The Teddy Bear Toss," he said. "I can't wait to play in front of that many people."

The Teddy Bear Toss goes on November 24 and tickets are on sale now.

The Bob McGill Cup will wrap up Training Camp on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Downtown Community Arena.

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20 and season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!

2024-25 Season Seats are on sale now!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.