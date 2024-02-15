"The Pregame Concert Series" Coming to Parkview Field in 2024

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Brand new this year, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are hosting "The Pregame Concert Series" presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment, featuring live music on Parkview Field's center field amphitheater before select Thirsty Thursday™ home games.

From May-August (excluding July 4), seven local bands will entertain fans as the ballpark's gates open at 6:05 p.m. leading up to first pitch an hour later. See lineup below.

"We're so excited to add something new to our promotional calendar and to put a spotlight on local artists," said TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions Morgan Olson. "Parkview Field is going to be rocking like never before!"

TinCaps Thirsty Thursdays™ presented by Rudy's feature $2 domestic draft beers and other drink specials.

The Grateful Groove performed live at Parkview Field before a game last August. After fans loved the concept, the TinCaps decided to build upon that success this year.

Tickets for the highly anticipated 2024 TinCaps season are on sale now. Fans can lock in their seats through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

The full promotional schedule for Parkview Field's 15th anniversary season includes more than 30 postgame fireworks nights, celebrity appearances, theme nights, bobbleheads, and more.

Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for Tuesday, April 9 (6:35 p.m.) against the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains. TinCaps tickets start at just $7. There's no extra cost to attend The Pregame Concert Series.

The Pregame Concert Series presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment

May 16: Grateful Groove

May 23: Wade's World

June 6: Chris Worth & Company

June 20: JacksonVibe

June 27: Todd Harrold Band

August 1: OK Boomer Band

August 15: For Hispanic Heritage Night, the TinCaps will be wearing their "Manzanas Luchadoras" uniforms. The team is seeking a special band to perform this night. With interest or a recommendation, contact Morgan Olson (olson@tincaps.com).

