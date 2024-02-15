Chiefs Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs announced the entirety of their 2024 promotional schedule on Thursday.

All told, the team will release 17 giveaways, launch 18 fireworks shows and host 31 unique theme nights.

The previously announced Taylor Swift ticket raffle remains set for Saturday, June 29. All fans in attendance will automatically be entered to win two tickets to Swift's Saturday, November 2 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Three bobblehead nights highlight the giveaway slate. A Homer bobblehead is set for Saturday, June 15. Other bobblehead nights include a Victor Scott bobble on July 19 and an Ivan Hererra bobble on August 2. Scott burst onto the scene with the Chiefs in 2023 and blossomed into one of the sport's top prospects after stealing 94 bases last season. Herrera appeared in 69 games with Peoria in 2019 and was named the Cardinals Minor League Player of the Year in 2023. He is expected to begin the year on the Cardinals Opening Day roster.

Other popular giveaways include a Hawaiian shirt, sponsored by OSF OnCall and OSF Children's Hospital, on May 24, Jordan Walker growth chart, sponsored by Peoria International Airport, on June 15, a Chiefs Christmas stocking on July 6 and a pickleball paddle on August 8.

Of the 18 fireworks shows, 15 will take place following weekend home games. The Chiefs are home on July 4 and the city of Peoria's firework show will follow the 6:05 first pitch against South Bend. Fans are encouraged to stay at Dozer Park following the game to experience the show.

New in 2024, the Chiefs will wear their alternate identities as part of themed weekend events. The Chiefs will play as the Peoria Orange Barrels June 14 and 15 and as the Peoria Pork Tenderloins on July 19 and 20. On August 2 and 3, the Chiefs will wear their COPA uniforms. Accompanied giveaways will be included.

Notable remaining theme nights for 2024 include Armed Forces Night (May 18), Splash Day (June 26), Hero Night (August 3), BeerFest and Irish Night (August 9), Prince and Princess Night (August 24) and Fan Appreciation Night (September 7). Dozer Park will also host four Education Day games through the first two months of the season (April 10 and 24, May 14 and 16).

Many of Dozer Park's popular weekly promotions will return in 2024. They are listed below.

Tuesday- Silver Slugger Tuesday (fans aged 55 and older receive a free ticket by signing up for the program), $2 tacos, $4 tall boy domestic beer

Wednesday- Bang for your Buck Wednesday ($2 ice cream sandwiches, $2 popcorn)

Thursday- Miller Lite Throwback Thursday (Turn-back-the-clock pricing with $2 domestic drafts, $2 sodas and $2 hot dogs. $4 craft beers)

Friday- Four for Forty Friday (Fans can purchase four tickets for $40), Happy Hour Drink Special (discounted drinks available from opening of gates through the first inning)

Sunday- Sunday Funday presented by OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois ($5 kids tickets, run the bases postgame)

All promotions and giveaways are subject to change. For the entire promotional schedule, visit peoriachiefs.com.

TICKET INFORMATION: Season tickets remain available for the 2024 season. Ticket packages start as low as $90. Group spaces can accommodate parties of up to 400 people and are also on sale now. For more information, fans are encouraged to call (309) 680-4000.

